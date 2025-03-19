Got old sails and unwanted rope that you don't want to put into landfill? The ReSail platform, one of the not-for-profit Clean Sailors projects, allows sailors to search for and find free drop-off points to give new life to end-of-life sails and other marine kit

Sadly 97% of old and end-of-life sails end up in landfill in the UK and in most other geographies it indexes much higher, touching almost 100%, with no formal facilities to recycle old sails anywhere in the world.

After the success of a pilot project by Clean Sailors in 2021, whereby SKB Sails in Falmouth, Cornwall, agreed to become the first drop-off point for old sails, now there are 38 more such drop-offs in 11 countries across the UK and Europe – including France, Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

“We joined ReSail by Clean Sailors as we had so many customers who don’t know what to do with old sails. To give them another use, a second lease of life – why not?” says Nick Head, sailmaker and director of SKB Sails. “It has totally snowballed and it’s really good to see that there are other companies onboard who share the same view as us.”

Sailors can use the Resail global platform to locate their nearest participating business or organisation that can recycle old sails.

Sails can be dropped off, they will then be ‘upcycled’ and given a second life, made into a host of lifestyle products such as bags, washbags, deck chairs and doorstops and taken up by other individuals, including sailors, looking for second-hand kit.

Whilst most materials used for sailing are built to withstand some of the toughest conditions on our planet including UV light, saltwater and wind, they don’t last forever, and they all have a time limit on their initial use.

Where to recycle old sails?

The ReSail global sail recycling platform is giving old sails a new life.

Visit resailbycleansailors.com and search for your nearest sail recycling drop-off point.

Here you will see what type of kit is accepted, some locations only take sails, while others will also accept old rope, canvas and spinnakers.

Across the UK there are currently 11 companies taking part, primarily in the south west, amongst 27 participating drop-off points worldwide.

OneSails GBR (East) signed up for the global ReSail ‘drop off’ platform in March 2023 to collect old and end-of-life sail materials.

John Parker from OneSails GBR (East) said: “To be honest, we didn’t know whether it would strike a chord with people, but the response has been fantastic. “Over 250 sails in less than a year shows sailors are conscious of their environmental impact and want to reduce their waste. We have now started collecting old rope as well as sails, and we’ve found interesting and creative ways to find new uses for both.”

SOUTH & SOUTH WEST

Sailtech

Unit 16, Kernick Business Park, Annear Road, Penryn

Cornwall, TR10 9EW

Collects: Sails

Rocketcrunch

29 Creswicke Avenue,

Bristol, Bristol, BS15 3HE

Collects: Sails / Canvas / Lines / Sheets / Ropes

Sails and Canvas

Shed 9, Topsham Quay

Topsham, Devon, EX3 0JB

Collects: Sails / Canvas

OARSUM

The Olde Cottage, Bent Street

Nether Wallop, Stockbridge, SO208EJ

Collects: Dacron Sails / Canvas

Waterhaul

9a Seabase Units, Treloggan Industrial Estate

Newquay, Cornwall, TR7 2SX

Collects: Sails / Spinnakers

SKB Sails

The Sail Loft, Commercial Road

Penryn, Cornwall, TR10 8AG

Collects: Sails / Canvas

Sailtech

Unit 16 Kernick Business Park, Annear Road

Penryn, Cornwall, TR10 9EW

Collects: Sails

WALES

Mouse Sails

Porthdafarch,

Holyhead, Wales, LL65 2LL

Collects: Sails / Line / Sheets / Ropes

NORTH

Retribe Clothing Ltd

109-111 Randall Street,

Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S2 4SJ

Collects: Sails, Canvas

EAST & SOUTH EAST

OneSails GBR

Suffolk Yacht Harbour, Levington

Ipswich, East Suffolk, IP10 0LN

Collects: Sails

Ocean Republic

32 Downside,

Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, BN43 6HG

Collects: Sails /Heavy Duty Sails / Lines / Sheets / Ropes

FRANCE

La Virgule

Les ateliers du Détroit, Rue Gustave Courbet

Calais, 62100, France

Collects: Sails

La Virgule

Garage, 34 Boulevard Carnot

Lille, 59000, France

Collects: Sails

La Virgule

Presqu’île Guérandaise, 28 A Rue de Kerdandec

Mesquer, 44420, France

Collects: Sails

THE NETHERLANDS

Setting Sails

Westerstraat 5-9,

Rotterdam, 3016 DG, Netherlands

Collects: Sails

GERMANY

Sailmate

An der Alster 58,

Hamburg, 20099, Germany

Collects: Sails / Lines / Sheets / Ropes

Sailmate

Oststrasse 7,

Sangerhausen, 6526, Germany

Collects: Sails / Lines / Sheets / Ropes

POLAND

CODE ZERO

Boh. Monte Cassino 10,

Sopot, 81-805, Poland

Collects: Sails

CODE ZERO

Lanowa 70,

Gdansk, 80-777, Poland

Collects: Sails

ITALY

Bolina Sail

Viale Italia 48, Lignano Sabbiadoro,

33054, Italy

Collects: Sails

Purye Clothing

Viale Italia 48,

Lignano Sabbiadoro, 20810, Italy

Collects: Sails

JUNKLE

Piazza Aragona 13,

Palermo, 90133, Italy

Collects: Sails

SPAIN

Resail BCN

Port Esportiu del Masnou, S/N

Barcelona, 8328, Spain

Collects: Sails / Line / Sheets / Rope

PORTUGAL

La Virgule

Casa do Impacto, Tv. de São Pedro 8,

Lisbon 1200-432, Portugal

Collects: Sails

La Virgule

Mercedes Sailing Academy, Doca de Santo Amaro

armazém 17, Lisbon 1350-353, Portugal

Collects: Sails

La Virgule

Sail Fix, Avenida Brasilia Doca de Belém

núcleo de apoio à náutica 12, Lisbon 1300-598, Portugal

Collects: Sails

GREECE

Salty Bag

Erotokritou Moraiti 14,

Corfu, Corfu 49100, Greece

Collects: Sails

Visit resailbycleansailors.com for the latest list of participating organisations and businesses.

What is Clean Sailors?

Clean Sailors is a not-for-profit founded in 2020 by sailor, environmentalist and ocean appreciator, Holly Manvell. Through its projects, Clean Sailors raises awareness of ocean conservation issues and opportunities within the global sailing and marine communities.

In 2022, Clean Sailors partnered with Italian boatbuilder, nl comp and OneSails to launch the world’s first fully recyclable Optimist, and the project has a podcast featuring conversations with industry innovators and figureheads engaged in building a more sustainable marine industry.

