Lifespan vs. Warranty: why your liferaft is no longer serviceable

An expert explains the difference between liferaft warranty and lifespan, and how to go about getting this important piece of safety equipment serviced.

Not sure what to do with an old liferaft?

Reader Tony Raven asks:

In 2009, I bought a four-man Seago liferaft.

It has been serviced every three years, the last service at an independent agent. In 2024, I found the agent had retired but, in the same vicinity found TCS Chandlery which was able to help – Seago collect from them regularly, apparently.

However, I was somewhat taken aback when TCS called to tell me that as the liferaft was no longer in warranty, Seago would not service it.

I could be wrong but, as with a car, just because it is out of warranty doesn’t mean it’s now only of scrap value!

I contacted another yacht chandler who gave me the same answer.

Does this mean that the term ‘warranty’ actually means lifespan? If so, should this be explained when buying the liferaft? What do I now do? Is there an independent service agent who is willing to either service it or report if it’s fit for purpose?

If it is scrap, where do I get it recycled? It has gas cylinders, flares, and other products that may need specialist treatment.

I can’t be the only one with this dilemma.

Tony Raven

What to do with an old liferaft, according to a Seago spokesman

Mr. Raven’s question highlights a critical distinction between a product’s warranty and its lifespan in the context of marine safety equipment.

The type of liferaft Mr Raven owns carries a 12-year warranty and a 15-year lifespan. It is therefore no longer serviceable because of its age, not because it is out of warranty.

Here at Seago, we do understand that getting rid of a liferaft responsibly can be very difficult, so we offer a disposal service for £85 including VAT. We can have the liferaft collected from the owner and returned to Seago for proper disposal (price does not include the Highlands and islands).

If Mr Raven is still sailing and requires a new liferaft, if he purchases a Seago one through one of our dealer network, we would then recycle his old liferaft for £45 (including VAT).

It’s worth noting that the new liferafts carry an 18-year warranty and lifespan.

Kieron Sullivan

