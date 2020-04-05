Make your own drawstring kit bag without metal eyelets – US Army style

David Parker makes a traditional drawstring kit bag with a twist after finding an old US Army kitbag at a garden sale

A ‘ditty’ bag was traditionally used by sailors for their personal items aboard ship. It was smaller and a bit fancier than a basic sea bag – the classic nautical holdall – and had rope handles so it could be hung from a nail near a sailor’s berth.

On old sailing ships a first task for youthful new crew was often to make their own. A piece of duck canvas, waxed sail twine, a sail needle, a sewing palm and patience were all that were needed. I have made a couple of copied variations of it over the years for various bits of kit.

But not long ago at a garden sale where a load of old military memorabilia was being sold off, I discovered a revolutionary design in canvas which would bring things bang up to date (well, into the 1950s as opposed to the 18th century). It was a US Army cutlery bag circa 1950 from Korea for an outfit of 20 men. Cost me 50p. Bargain.

The reason why this bag caught my attention was its simple and clever design around the top closure. The traditional sea bag at the top has a folded-in hem with a flat seam to accommodate the eyelets for the rope drawstring. On a three-masted top sail schooner the mate would have had the new deck boy sewing his eyelets by hand around small rope grommets.

Today, typically, manufactured eyelets are fitted on bags instead. They can be fiddly to fit and you need to buy a punch and die as well as the eyelets. The brass plated eyelets also corrode rather too quickly, I have found, especially when left aboard dayboats.

But the US Army stores tailors had a better idea with this bag. It uses no eyelets but a hem folded outwards instead of inwards incorporating a shaped opening either side. With this method there are no holes needed around the top and no eyelets to corrode over time either. I have made several and also think it makes a more efficient closure.

Here I copied the design to make an accessories bag for an inflatable dinghy, but the size can be adapted to suit whatever you want to hold. It can be sewn by hand, but I used my old hand cranked Singer for this which makes a much neater seam than I can. Also shown is how to join two lengths of material so you can make a larger bag if you’re using offcuts of material like I was.

A little piece of Pi Whether you want to cut out a base for a bag or an access hatch, the formula of Pi works out the simple maths required to determine the size of a circle. Pi is a number which is usually rounded down to 3.14. The formula is the Circumference = 3.14 (π) x Diameter. Put it another way the Diameter = Circumference ÷ 3.14. Therefore if we have a bag with a circumference of, say, 74cm for the base, then the diameter will be 74 ÷ 3.14 = 23.6cm (rounded up.) To get our radius divide this by 2 and we can then set the compasses to approximately 11.8cm and draw our circle. As a quick check in your head, the circumference is always about three times the diameter. If you have a hole on board you want to plug, say for an old instrument gauge, a piece of string is an easy way to measure the circumference.

How to join lengths of material

The nice thing about making items like this is that it’s a great way to learn sewing. Unlike with a sail or cover it’s not likely to be too closely inspected by anyone else and if you mess it up or it looks a bit utilitarian who cares as long as it does the job. Sewing projects like this are also an ideal way to use cheap offcuts – by joining a couple of pieces you can make a perfectly serviceable length to use. You can just sew the two edges together but a round seam as shown here makes a neater and stronger job.

Top tip: Smooth runnings When making any hems double sided tape saves using pins and makes the job much quicker. On heavier fabrics, however, the adhesive can make the needle sticky and prone to jam. A quick spray of silicone over the needle and sewing foot helps lubricate them to stop this happening.

Originally published in PBO Jun19