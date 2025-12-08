Rigging tension on a fractional-rigged trailer-sailer

What considerations should you be aware of for setting the rigging tension on a mast that is frequently lowered and raised? OneSails's Wilf Chaplin has this advice
I have a fractional-rigged Pegasus 700 on the Norfolk Broads with a hinged mast to get under the low bridges.
Are there any considerations I should be aware of for setting the rigging tension when the mast is frequently raised and lowered?
Simon Steadman
Wilf Chaplin of the International OneSails loft replies:
I think the Pegasus 700 originally came with an A-frame to aid with the process of raising and lowering the mast short-handed, so I would imagine that she has been set up from the start to make this a relatively straightforward procedure.
Looking at the deck layout and the mast, it appears as if the fractional-rigged version is set up as you’d expect a deck-stepped single spreaders fractional mast to be done on a cruiser racer, with swept spreaders and lowers, a fixed forestay and an adjustable backstay.
In light of this I would expect the mast to need to be set up in a conventional manner, with the caps tight enough to induce a little prebend, the forestay long enough to give the right rake to keep her nicely balanced, and the lowers tight enough to limit the mast bend to about 1% of ‘P’ (the space available for the luff of the mainsail) at full backstay.
In the absence of direct knowledge of the ‘ideal’ set-up for this boat, I’d usually suggest starting at 1.5° of rake, and then adjusting it from there if need be to get the balance correct.
Rig tuning: a practical guide for sailors
Correct rig tension will maximise the efficiency of your boat’s sails as well as reduce stresses on the mast. David…
How to set up your rig: tension your shrouds on masthead or fractional
How to set up your rig: tension your shrouds on masthead or fractional If boats were cars, many of those…
Understanding metal fatigue: What causes rigging and engine failures?
Do you know the difference between a sudden fracture and a fatigue fracture? Understanding the characteristic 'beach marks' is the…
Understanding and mastering boat rigging
Your yacht’s rig remains upright thanks to the right balance of compression and deflection, as Owen Brown explains
