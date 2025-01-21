Is the AIS Net Location Beacon App a good investment for coastal cruising?

Alan Eves is considering using an AIS Net Location Beacon app as a cheaper useful additional aid in poor visibility. Is it a good idea?

Can the AIS Net Location Beacon App be used for coastal cruising?

We sail the coastal area out of Plymouth in our Moody 27.

I’ve put off fitting AIS in part due to the very high cost and secondly because of the very few occasions of coastal fog where it would be a useful additional safety device.

Could I download an AIS Net Location Beacon app as a cheaper useful additional aid in poor visibility for coastal passages?

Alan Eves

Duncan Kent replies:

Unfortunately, web-based AIS platforms are not entirely reliable as they don’t always update in real-time and only work when your device is connected to the Internet.

Some boat owners fit receive-only AIS devices (known as AIS Class B), which are considerably cheaper than the full two-way transceiver units.

However, I believe it’s equally important to be seen as to see others at night or in limited visibility.

AIS is a very useful collision avoidance device, which is certainly worth having if you ever plan to sail across the Channel.

It not only allows you to see other vessels and receive warnings if they are on a possible collision course, but it also gives you the MMSI of the vessels displayed so you can direct dial them over the VHF radio to ask if you’re at all in doubt of their intentions.

In thick fog, though, I’d rather have a good-quality radar set from which I could see land and navigate into a safe port if needed.

Having both would obviously be the perfect solution, but I understand that’s a serious investment for a relatively small cruising boat.

