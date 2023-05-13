Where can I find replacements for discontinued impeller cover o-rings? PBO's engine expert, Stu Davies has some suggestions

I have an ETAP 24i with an inboard Yanmar diesel engine.

Changing the water pump impeller is a really fiddly task with the main problem being access to the housing cover nuts.

Back in 2015, I saw an advert in PBO for the Speedseal Easy Slider cover – I bought one and have been well satisfied with it ever since.

However, it’s now time to replace the O-ring in the cover housing and I have no idea where I can get them as True Marine, which were selling the Speedseal, seems not to exist now.

Do you know where I might obtain the correct size of O-ring?

Martin Pagett

Stu Davies replies:

The Speedseal is a good product and I have one myself on my own boat.

Unfortunately the company has ceased trading and parts are almost impossible to find.

However O-rings can be bought as a generic item from suppliers such as Simply Bearings (simplybearings.co.uk) or MSK (marineservicekits.co.uk).



Careful measuring of the groove in the cover plate will be necessary, but they should be able to help provide the correct size of O-ring.

When I next visit my boat I’ll take the sizes of the O-ring for mine, but I’m pretty sure the pumps on different engines have different size O-rings.

