Bonding marine windows back in: the best gasket sealant

PBO reader Nicholas Phillips wants advice on the best gasket sealant for bonding his marine windows. Our expert Sven Petersen has this advice…

Nicholas Phillips writes: “I have a Hunter Boats Horizon 30. When built they used a gasket material sealing the Perspex marine windows called Inseal.

“I’m replacing the windows and want to source the same. It was self adhesive on one side and highly effective as it was resistant to high temperatures – the windows get very hot in summer.

“Any idea where I can get this gasket sealant? ”

Sven Petersen at the Hunter Association replies: “This is certainly something we deal with fairly regularly. The short answer is I would advise you to contact Hadlow Marine Services (hadlowmarine.com) who are marine window specialists.

“They have helped with replacing a number of windows on our members’ boats and will be able to advise on the right replacement seal for yours.

“The slightly longer answer is that before Select Yachts went into administration, they advised me that the supplier of rubber window seals for Hunter Boats was RGH – which still exists to supply specialist seals to the automotive, building and electronics industries, among others (rghrubber.co.uk).

“The product was RGH0160B Black PVC Foam tape 300mm wide x 1.5mm thick, which I assume would need to be accurately cut to shape to create a one-piece gasket.”

