Best sealant kit to keep on board your boat

We asked sealant expert Laurie Brebner which handy products he’d recommend keeping on board. Here’s what he suggested and why...

Sealing screwed-on windows: With screwed in windows the purpose of the sealant is to keep water out, not to glue the windows. Bostik MSR CA is a hybrid silicone/polyurethane. It’s fast-acting, permanently elastic, one-component construction adhesive based on modified silane polymers (SMP).

Sealing mechanical deck fittings: Again, the Bostik is good, as is Sikaflex 291i, a non-sag 1-component polyurethane sealant. This cures on exposure to atmospheric moisture, so to extend the life of the tube, always hang it downwards so it forms a ‘snotter’.

Products such as Arbormast BR, Sikacell 710, Sika Lastomer 710, which are butyl rubbers, will also act as a superb gasket seal (filling the space between two mating surfaces) to stop water ingress.

Article continues below…

Cleaning – Wonder Wipes: These are really handy in a boatyard or where water’s scarce. They’re specially formulated to clean hands, tools and surfaces from wet and semi-cured paint, sealant, adhesive and other materials.

We used these on our hands, deck surfaces and for cleaning the black grime off the vents and screws. They’ve become my lazy boat owner’s alternative to climbing down the ladder and walking to the tap across the yard!

Lubricating screws and deck gear – XCP Green One: An excellent all-round lubricant and multipurpose spray made from renewable, recyclable oils.

Quick fixes – Gorilla tape: This tough, all-weather duct tape sticks to smooth, rough and uneven surfaces, including wood, stone, stucco, brick, metal and vinyl.

Minor repairs – West System epoxy: Epoxy is a very useful product. The G-Flex 655 from West System comes in a kit and is pre-thickened, 1:1. It’s excellent for minor repairs, and handy for bonding dissimilar products such as metal or wood to plastic.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.