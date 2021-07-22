Classic racing yacht restored to former glory

Clarionet, a 1966 Cowes Week and Fastnet winner, gets a new wooden rig and set of sails in a bid to return to her former glory

Clarionet, the famous 1966 Sparkman & Stephens One Tonner, has been restored to her original glory.

Built by Clare Lallow’s yard in Cowes, Isle of Wight, the yacht was previously optimised for the IRC handicap, but has now been returned to the way she was, with the intention of racing in classic regattas.

Work included the restoration of her original deck, solid wooden rig and unique ‘plank boom’. Her laminate racing sails, provided by Bainbridge, have been replaced with a narrow panelled mainsail and mitre cut headsails made out of polyester woven sailcloth.

Established in 1917, Bainbridge International is one of the world’s oldest sailcloth and hardware manufacturers. The company worked in collaboration with Bank Sails to create the new ‘old’ look.

Commercial director Gavin Lacey explained that the project required a ‘gentler approach’ than the typical refit, which would bring a boat into the 21st century with the latest materials and hi-tech look.

“We are so pleased to have been involved further with Clarionet’s ongoing journey and help to bring her back to her classic roots,” he said. “Our SPX Classic Cream sailcloth is perfect for the job”.

Clarionet’s heritage

Opening season in 1966 – won almost every race she took part in, including Cowes Week, RORC St Malo Race.

She went on to win hundreds of races in her 55 year career. These included:

1987 – RORC Channel Race, beating off the whole Admiral’s Cup Fleet.

2001 – Fastnet Race, first in her class

2009 – Fastnet Race, third in class against some of the most modern boats on the noughties

2015 – Class winner of the Round the Island Race

