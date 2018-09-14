Back for its 39th consecutive year, Premier Marinas’ Swanwick Used Boat Show promises to feature extensive on and off water displays of power and sail boats from onsite brokerages, Ancasta International Boat Sales, Clipper Marine, Princess Motor Yachts, Sea Ventures and Sunseeker Southampton.

The event will be running concurrently with the Southampton Boat Show, from 14-23 September 2018.

Open daily from 10am – 6pm, visitors will have the opportunity to peruse an extensive line-up of quality pre-owned boats.

Find out how you can save money on Southampton Boat Show tickets

Martin Bowman, Marina Manager at Swanwick Marina said: ‘Swanwick Marina has become a popular destination for purchasing and selling a wide range of vessels. From power boats to sailing yachts and RIBs, Swanwick has it all.

‘We always look forward to hosting the September Used Boat Show. We’re perfectly placed for visitors to browse an extensive line-up of boats from our first class brokerages.’

Swanwick Used Boat Show is for anyone thinking of selling or buying a used yacht or motor boat.

More details are available at www.premiermarinas.com.