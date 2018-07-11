PBO reader offer for the Southampton Boat Show

Save money on entry to the 50th Southampton Boat Show with our special PBO reader offer

The Southampton Boat Show will celebrate its 50th edition in September with a focus on marine conservation and the challenges facing the world’s oceans.

Working with the Marine Conservation Society, the show’s organisers, British Marine, have launched a three-year pledge which includes moving away from single use plastics, serving only sustainable fish, continuing to recycle waste wherever possible and encouraging environmentally responsible behaviour by visitors, exhibitors, staff and other stakeholders

British Marine’s president, Greg Munford said the show was an ‘ideal platform to drive change and get sailing enthusiasts and boatbuilders alike to take notice’ of the threat to the world’s oceans.

‘As an industry which lives for being on the seas, we see first-hand the effects humanity is having on our waters. It is important that this wonderful and unique resource which we rely on is protected,’ he stressed.

Meanwhile, some of the many boat builders exhibiting at the show have announced the models they will be showcasing.

For the first time, Sunseeker will be displaying its full line of luxury motor yachts on the water at the show’s marina, which is slightly bigger this year.

The Predator 50 will be receiving its UK debut. It will be joined by the flagship Predator 74, the 95 Yacht, Manhattan 66, Manhattan 52 and Predator 57.

Dufour will be debuting their 360 Grand Large and the Dufour 56 Exclusive.

Visitors also have plenty of opportunities to get on the water, with free dinghy sailing, stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking all being offered at the show.

Rockley Watersports will provide all equipment including wetsuits, buoyancy aid and instructions. Visitors just need to bring a towel.

Ticket offer

Practical Boat Owner has partnered with British Marine to give readers cheaper tickets for the show.

Until 23:59 on 31 August 2018, use the code PBO26 to buy two standard any day tickets for £26, a saving of £8 on the show’s early bird offer. Gate prices during the event are £22.

As in previous shows, two children under the age of 15 go free with each adult.

Visit the Southampton Boat Show website at www.southamptonboatshow.com for tickets and details of the terms and conditions of the offers.

The Southampton Boat Show will take place at Mayflower Park/Town Quay, Southampton from 14-23 September 2018.