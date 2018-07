The annual IWA Festival of Water comes to St Neots, Cambridgeshire over the 2018 August Bank Holiday Weekend.

A weekend of fun for boaters, campers and all who love spending time by the water.

There will be attractions for all the family and boats lining the mile of River Great Ouse that flows past Regatta Meadow.

For more information and to book a mooring or campsite pitch, please visit the IWA Festival of Water at https://www.waterways.org.uk/