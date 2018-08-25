The festival returns in August, when this dynamic celebration of Burnley’s canal heritage will occupy its regular slot on Bank Holiday weekend.

The free family event runs over Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 August.

This year the festival will focus on Sandygate Square – all the Festival ingredients return, with lots of opportunities to have a go at arts and crafts workshops, plus music, performances, street food, stalls, canoe taster sessions, narrowboats and more.

Once again, the Towpath Explorers will devise a mystery quest, to encourage all the family to explore some of Burnley’s brilliant canalside.

Festival entry will be free and most activities will also be free.

Burnley Canal Festival is supported by the Canal & River Trust, Super Slow Way, Burnley Borough Council and a partnership of local organisations and businesses.

For further information or questions about the event, please contact: mail@burnleycanalfestival.org