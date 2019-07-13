2019 Panerai British Classic Week

Classic yachts and their owners from across the UK and Europe are expected to take part in this year’s Panerai British Classic Week.

The British Classic Yacht Club has announced that entry applications for the event, which sees racing in the Solent, is now open.

The six-race series organised by the Royal Yacht Squadron will once again include a schedule of varied and quality courses, including the popular Nab Tower race from last year.

Criteria for entry is IRC classic yachts of 24ft and over or modern classic, Spirit of Tradition yachts.

Fast-paced racing for classes 1-4, an 8mR and a 6mR class will take place in the challenging tidal waters of the Solent against the historic, picturesque backdrop of the Isle of Wight.

This year’s event will have two elements to the prizes. All yachts will race towards the primary IRC overall and class winner prizes, which will be awarded solely on race results.

Building on last year’s emphasis on authenticity, race results will also go towards a second set of prizes to be won by yachts deemed as authentic by a panel of independent judges, including .classic yacht builder Martin Nott, marine writer and photographer Nigel Sharp and yacht designer Paul Spooner.

The social scene ashore will be lively as ever with the traditional welcome reception on the lawn at The Royal Yacht Squadron on 14 July.

On the 16 July, regatta attendees will have the opportunity to peruse the fleet of timeless classics during the Open Yachts Pontoon Party.

A new event for this year, the crew Pontoon Party, will give competitors the chance to socialise and enjoy a BBQ in front of Cowes Yacht Haven on 18 July.

A week of entertainment will be rounded off on 19 July at the Regatta Dinner and prize-giving followed by dancing to a live band.

Keen spectators will be able to enjoy fantastic views of the racing from the coastal paths and secluded beaches along the north shore of the Isle of Wight.

Line starts and finishes in front of the famous Royal Yacht Squadron allow shore-based crowds to get close to the action on the water.

A daily programme of ‘cruise in company’ events will see the cruising fleet sail to a variety of beautiful locations including lunch breaks at the Master Builders on the Beaulieu River and the Royal Victoria Yacht Club in Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight.

For entry go to www.britishclassicweek.co.uk