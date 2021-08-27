C&C Viking 28: A bargain 1960s fin-keel yacht

Built in the UK as the Trapper 28 - the accommodation on the C&C Viking 28 is cramped but the sailing is good, writes Rupert Holmes
This Cuthbertson & Cassian-designed 28-footer was built by Ontario Yachts in Canada from 1968 onwards. At that time the C&C Viking 28 still represented a radical concept, with a short fin keel, separate spade rudder, light displacement and low freeboard.
The boat proved well mannered, quick and seaworthy, with a number making noteworthy voyages, including competing in the inaugural AZAB race in 1975. The designers also licensed Anstey Yachts in Poole to build the boat, which they called the Trapper 28.
When Anstey encountered financial difficulties in 1970 the company was taken over by Deacons on the river Hamble, although production remained mostly in Poole.
Accommodation on the Trapper 28 was small, even by the standards of the time. This was improved on the later Trapper 400, in which the heads area is moved out of the forecabin and into a narrow space between there and the saloon, though this model still lacks full standing headroom.
These drawbacks mean that even good examples can change hands today for remarkably little money, so it can be a good option as an offshore capable yacht for anyone who doesn’t need to maximise accommodation space.
C&C Viking 28 / Trapper 28 specification
LOA: 8.60m / 28ft 2in
LWL: 6.70m / 22ft 0in
Beam: 2.50m / 8ft 2in
Draught: 1.45m / 4ft 9in
Displacement: 2,170kg / 4,755lb
Ballast: 1,020kg / 2,250lb
Sail area: 29m2 / 317ft2
Current market value: £2,000-£6,500 / $2,700- $9,000