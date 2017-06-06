Unmarked lobster pot ‘anchors’ yacht

The Yarmouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat assisted a yacht that was unable to move after fouling its propeller on unmarked lobster pot gear.

The Isle of Wight-based lifeboat crew aboard The Eric and Susan Hiscock left the annual Old Yarmouth Gaffers Festival celebrations to carry out the rescue.

The yacht, named Hong Kong Star, had sailed over the fishing gear off Brook Ledge on the south side of the Isle of Wight and was unable to get free without assistance.

The lifeboat crew deployed their small Y boat which is carried on the all-weather lifeboat and cut the yacht free. Hong Kong Star was then able to continue on her way.

Yarmouth Lifeboat press officer Richard Heming said: ‘This type of emergency is all too common and lends weight to the current campaign to have fishing gear properly marked. ‘A vessel unable to move is both a danger to itself and to other shipping’.

The Yarmouth Old Gaffers Festival, held 2-4 June, marked its 20th year and celebrated gaff-rigged boats with races across the Solent, and live music and a funfair on shore.