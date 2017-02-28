Round the Island Race announces corking new sponsor

Cloudy Bay has been announced as the Presenting Sponsor of the Round the Island Race.
The popular annual race around the Isle of Wight, taking place on Saturday 1 July, has forthwith been branded ‘The Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay’.
The Cloudy Bay estate in New Zealand has been making wine for the last 30 years, and is a key player on the international wine market.
Robin Aisher, admiral of the Island Sailing Club, who has raced in almost all the Round the Island (RTI) races since the end of war in Europe, when he enjoyed his first circumnavigation of the Isle of Wight, said: ‘We are all delighted with this new partnership and are looking forward to delivering the Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay on 1 July!
‘It’s terrific to have you on board. There’s a steady level of entries already coming in and this very positive news, will, I’m sure, provide a further boost to our competitor numbers this year.’
Commenting for Cloudy Bay, Julie Nollet, marketing director of Möet Hennessy UK added: ‘Cloudy Bay is delighted to be partnering with the Round the Island Race, not just for the excitement and adventure that the race is known for, but also for all the natural connections that happen around it.
‘Whether on shore to see the yachts go by from a perfect vantage point or afloat with the crew, sharing stories and building friendships, these are the great moments which bring #comesailaway to life.’
#comesailaway
Built on Cloudy Bay’s three main themes of nature, food and travel, #comesailaway sums up an experience of the good life and a discovery of the values shared with the sailing world – confidence, timelessness, elegance and togetherness. It celebrates the moments, with responsibilities aboard complete, where everything stops to enjoy a well-deserved break.
Brand ambassador Ben Fogle will be competing in this year’s race on board the Farr 52 ‘Cloudy Bay‘ and will also be a guest at the pre-race press conference in Cowes the day before.
The prestigious annual yacht race, the largest of its kind in the world, regularly attracts entries exceeding 1,500 yachts and upwards of 12,000 sailors racing the 50nm westabout course around the Isle of Wight, starting and finishing in Cowes.
Standard entries are now open via this link: www.rtir.me/entries
