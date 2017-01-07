In pictures: The London Boat Show 2017

The London Boat Show kicks off the 2017 boating calendar, offering a taste of the very best that the global sailing and marine world has to offer, with close to 400 boats on display.
Award-winning British actress, Joanna Lumley OBE, delighted the crowds on the first day of the show yesterday, when she opened the Sunseeker International stand.
Speaking at the event, Joanna said: ‘I think we all have a natural affinity with the sea and for exploration. I really believe that whoever gets on a boat has the spirit of adventure within them.’
Murray Ellis, British Marine’s chief officer of Boat Shows said: ‘We’ve witnessed a great start to the 2017 London Boat Show and have a fantastic line-up of events taking place over the next nine days. With over 100 boats and products making their debuts at this year’s show coupled with some brilliant activities for all the family in one of the world’s most iconic capital cities, the show is one not to be missed.’
The show will open daily from 10am to 6pm, until Sunday 15 January, with a late-night opening until 8pm on Thursday 12 January.
Up to two children aged 15 years and under can gain access to the show with every standard adult ticket presented. Advance tickets cost from £12 if you use the discount code ‘pbo’.
From 13 to 15 January, your boat show ticket will also give you access to the Telegraph Cruise and Telegraph Travel shows at ExCeL.
Find out more at www.londonboatshow.com
