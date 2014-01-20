Payment of Greek tax delayed

A two-month payment delay for new tax, which affects all boat owners in Greek waters

Payment of the new tax for all sailing in Greek waters has been delayed by the Greek government.

Discussions are still continuing between the Ministry of Economy, which is the lead ministry, and the Ministry of Shipping, Maritime Affairs & the Aegean, which is instructed to levy the tax.

The fee will be collected online through the new Greek TAXIS system.

The new tax had been due to come into foce on 1 January but collection agents and the system for payment will not be ready for up to two months, resulting in two concessions being promised: There will be a new deadline for payment and no penalties will arise before this new deadline.

The Cruising Association, which has members sailing throughout the Mediterranean and Aegean is negotiating how much notice the deadline should give.