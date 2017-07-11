Mumbles lifeboat volunteers aid two yachts aground

The Mumbles RNLI lifboat crew were out on exercise when they were diverted to aid a family out sailing who had become stranded on a shallow sand bank in the middle of Swansea Bay.

A tow was quickly established and the 24ft yacht was towed to deep water.

An hour later the same crew were called to assist a yacht aground in Caswell Bay. The crew were taken ashore while the boat was towed to deep water and two lifeboat crew sailed the boat back to a safe mooring in Mumbles. The two crew of the yacht were transported to the lifeboat station.

Lifeboat crew Adam Evans recommended the boating advice available online at www.rnli.org