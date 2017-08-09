Motor yacht on fire in Ryde Harbour

UK Coastguard is currently responding to a 35ft white motor boat on fire in Ryde Harbour, Isle of Wight.
At 1.30pm today, UK Coastguard received a VHF Radio Broadcast on Channel 16 – the emergency line – reporting that a vessel in Ryde Harbour with one person on board was on fire.
Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team and the Ryde Rescue Boat have been sent to the scene, along with the IOW Fire and Rescue Service.
Ryde Harbour Master and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have also been informed.
A Coastguard spokesman said: ‘We have received reports that the person on board has made it safely off the boat and is ashore. He is safe and well and does not require medical treatment.
‘We are advising members of the public to keep at a safe distance whilst the emergency services get the fire under control.
‘This is an ongoing incident and we do not have any further information at this time.’