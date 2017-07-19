Gas explosion blows roof off boat in Northern Ireland

A man was injured this morning after a gas explosion blew the roof off a boat near Lisbellaw, County Fermanagh.

At 10.46am, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) was alerted to reports of the incident at Johnston Shore, Inishmore Road.

The explosion had occurred inside a privately-owned pleasure craft boat, and blown the boat’s roof into the water.

One man who was on the boat at the time managed to escape and went to hospital himself to be treated for his injuries. The boat is now submerged in the water.

The multi-agency incident also involved involving the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), coastguard helicopter, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: ‘NIFRS received a call at 10.46am this morning to reports of a gas explosion on a boat at Johnston Shore, Inishmore Road, Lisbellaw, Co. Fermanagh. ‘The gas explosion inside a privately owned pleasure craft boat blew the roof off the boat and into the water. One man who was on the boat at the time managed to escape and went to hospital himself to be treated for his injuries. ‘This was a multi-agency incident involving two fire appliances from Enniskillen Station, RNLI, Coastguard Helicopter, PSNI and NIAS. A further search of the water was carried out for any other casualties. However, it has been confirmed that no-one else was on the boat at the time of the gas explosion. The boat is now submerged in the water. ‘NIFRS would like to take this opportunity to remind boat owners of the need to ensure that any gas appliances on boats are installed and maintained by a qualified engineer and that carbon monoxide alarms are fitted on boats.’

Carrybridge RNLI Helm Chris Cathcart said: ‘We would like to wish the man who had been on the boat well following what must have been a frightening experience for him. We would also like to commend the member of the public on the shore who came to his assistance. Today’s call out was a good example of multiple agencies responding well together.

‘We would remind all visitors to the lough during the boating season to ensure they do regular checks on their vessels so everything is in working order.’