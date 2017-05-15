Engine failure delays Keith White’s round Britain and Ireland challenge

At midnight on 12 May, Cowes lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard to assist White's 14m (47ft) yacht Marathon just west of Cowes with engine failure.

Disabled sailor Keith White cast off on his non-stop around Britain and Ireland sailing Challenge at 9am on Friday, 12 May 2017.

The Isle of Wight yachtsman, who lost the use of his left arm in a motorway accident in 1991, aims to become the first disabled sailor to achieve a non-stop round Britain and Ireland voyage.

A Cowes lifeboat spokesman said: ‘The sole crew member was embarking on a round Britain and Ireland voyage hoping to be the first disabled sailor to do this. He will leave Cowes, sail west about and return to East Cowes. ‘The lifeboat crew took the yacht in tow to a berth in the River Medina where repairs could be made. ‘This is Cowes Lifeboat’s 18th service of 2017 and adds to the high number of night-time shouts that have gone out this year.’

White’s voyage will see him sail from Cowes on the Isle of Wight, clockwise around the British Isles. The voyage will take him non-stop around the west coast of Ireland and St Kilda, passing north of the Shetlands Islands and south past the east coast of England to Dover, then west along the English channel and back home to the Isle of Wight.