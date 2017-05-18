Editor’s welcome to the July 2017 issue – on sale today!

In the latest issue of PBO…

On the water, David Harding examines the requirements of the Recreational Craft Directive,how they are assessed and what they really mean in terms of a

boat’s safety, while Ben Meakins and I test the traditional tiller pilot against a modern, stabilised version.

If you single-hand or conduct long passages you’ll be familiar with how useful a pilot can be, but is it really worth spending nearly three times the money?

Our new practical series ‘View from the Boatyard’ tackles the tricky task of replacing rotted knees, while in our own workshop we fit the decks and gunwales to our project boat to make her as stiff as possible before we attempt to roll her over next month.

With that in view she looks enormous at the moment, but we know that once she floats she’ll be tiny.

However, with boats, as with magazines, size isn’t everything.

I hope you enjoy the issue.

Fair winds,

David Pugh

Click here to find out more about our latest subscription deals.

…from the UK

…from the USA

…from the Rest of the World

PBO tested – Autopilot technology: Cost vs complexity

RCD in practice: Testing a one-off to comply with the rules

JOG racing: Great adventures and the small boats that made them

Smarten your cockpit with plastic teak: Cockpit seats revitalised with Dek-King synthetic teak planking

PBO Project Boat 2: Planing the sheerline, fitting decks and gunwales

Repair your deck knees: Curing problems created by fresh water ingress

Convert your saloon berth to a double: Using IKEA slats to infill between bunks and create a double berth

Sleep & the single-hander: How to ensure a safe kip on passage

DIY restoration of a storm-struck yacht: How a wooden cruiser was brought back to life

Orkneys observation: Afloat with the Orkney Spinner 13 and Longliner 2

London to Pin Mill: The concluding part of Richard Hare’s Thames Estuary odyssey

Spring launch: PBO readers celebrate the start of another sailing season

A tense episode in Prime Suspect: A shakedown cruise turns nasty in the Bristol Channel

Wear pads made from a recycled pedal bin: PLUS more reader projects and tips

Gybing problems and solutions: More hints and tips from the PBO Sketchbook

Turkish delights: Cruising Turkey’s stunning Aegean coast

Traditional Norway: A celebration of the work of Kysten, Norway’s maritime coastal society

PLUS…

Waiting for the tide: The editor’s welcome to this month’s PBO – sign up for PBO’s free monthly e-newsletter at: http://emails.timeincuk.co.uk/YBW_webcross

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: ‘Haven’t the foggiest…’

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: Outboard outrage

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: Pirates of the Caribbean… still?

PBO products and services: Books and plans from the PBO shop

New regular chandlery offers

News: Clipper Race fatality report… plus more

Regional news: New rules for Portsmouth… and more

New regular chandlery offers

Readers’ letters: Your views

Ask the experts: Cable connections, oil info, a corroding prop… and more

New gear: PBO looks at the latest marine products