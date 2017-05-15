Dismasted yacht sparks mid channel rescue

At 2am on Saturday morning the volunteer crew of the Mumbles All Weather lifeboat were paged to aid a dismasted yacht.

The yacht had become dismasted with four crew on board midway between Ilfracombe and Swansea.

Mumbles lifeboat deputy second coxswain James Bolter said: ‘One of the crew was suffering sea sickness but their symptoms eased once we got under way. ‘We were on scene within an half an hour. It was pretty tricky locating them as they lost use of the main radio when the mast came down but the skipper had the foresight to have a hand held VHF too. ‘The crew of the yacht had managed to free the mast, not an easy task in 30 knots of wind. Both boats made their way back to Swansea and the lifeboat was re-housed and ready for service at 6am.’