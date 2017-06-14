‘Check, Clean, Dry’ to stop the spread of invasive species

D vex has been found north of Oban! Bad news for all, including boaters

The invasive non-native carpet sea-squirt, Didemnum vexillum, or D vex for short, has been found in a sea loch on the west coast of Scotland.

This is a highly invasive colonial sea-squirt originally thought to be from Japan. It forms large colonies which can grow at extraordinary rates and smother structures and habitats, generally making life difficult for all sea users – human, plant or animal.

The recent discovery in a loch north of Oban is the most northerly confirmed report in the UK, and it may be that climate change is affecting its habits.

D vex prefers hard substrates to grow on such as pontoons, mooring chains and boat hulls, and can either form flat mats or long, pendulous growths, depending on conditions.

Boaters should be aware of D vex and other invasive non-native species (INNS) and always follow the ‘Check, Clean, Dry’ advice:

Check your boat for fouling or plant and animal material

Clean and antifoul your hull annually, clean your anchor and deck before you leave an area

Dry all kit you can, as drying out is a great weapon against invasives.

For more information about D vex and other high-risk marine INNS visit http://po.st/INNS or thegreenblue.org.uk/Boat-Users/Antifoul-and-Invasive-Species