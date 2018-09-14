Environmental challenges facing the marine world will be the focus of this year’s Southampton Boat Show in September, as it celebrates its 50th year.

Organisers, British Marine will be hosting scientific and wildlife experts as well as on and off the water attractions from the Southampton-based National Oceanography Centre, and technical innovations to tackle pollution.

British Marine is also pledging to cut the amount of onsite plastics at the 10-day show.

‘Whether tempted to dip your toe in for the first time, an aspiring sailor or seasoned boater, the Show offers a fantastic social experience and the perfect opportunity to indulge a passion for the water,’ said a spokesman for the organisers.

There will also be an array of watersports and boating activities – from an indulgent cruise onboard a top-of-the-range luxury motor yacht to an exhilarating sail aboard a 72ft round the world Ocean Race Yacht as part of a 12 strong team.

Tickets for the Southampton Boat Show go on sale soon, with two children under the age of 15 going free with each adult.

It will run from 14-23 September.