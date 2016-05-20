Poole Harbour Boat Show 2016

We are pleased to announce the dates of the second Poole Harbour Boat Show, which will take place from Friday 20th – Sunday 22nd May 2016. The Friday will be a Press Day, with the pontoons open only to VIPs, sponsors, and guests of the marina exhibitors. Exhibitor stalls will be lining the Quay on all three days and will be open to everybody. Please see the What’s On page for more information.

With stunning views of Brownsea Island, and in close proximity to lively cafes, bars and restaurants, Poole Quay Boat Haven is perfectly placed to host this prestigious show on Town Quay. FREE LIVE MUSIC, ENTERTAINMENT AND FIREWORKS!

www.pooleharbourboatshow.co.uk