The countdown is on until the fourth annual Poole Harbour Boat Show.

Held in association with Sunseeker at Poole Quay Boat Haven, the event is fast becoming one of the biggest free to attend shows on the south coast.

This year’s three-day extravaganza will see celebrity-style yachts, motor cruisers, tall ships, marine equipment, water sports gear and clothing on display.

There will also be ‘Try a Boat’ taster sessions and daring on-water demonstrations, as well as a programme of free family entertainment,

The manager of Poole Quay Boat Haven, Karrie Gray, said the show continues to be free for visitors.

‘Open access attracts not only enthusiasts but also those that are new to the market place, keen to find out how to sail, and to learn which boats and watersports suit their lifestyle in a relaxed and approachable format, she said.

The show will be opening by the Ocean Brothers – two brothers from Lymington have just completed an epic 3,000-mile, unsupported row across the Atlantic.

They spent 53 days at sea to raise money to fund vital skin cancer research in memory of their father and step- father Peter Massey, who sadly passed away in 2015 after battling skin cancer for 16 years.

To complete the opening day festivities, visitors will once again be able to enjoy the fabulously popular firework display.

Jim Stewart, the chief executive of Poole Harbour Commissioners, which organises the show, said: ‘We’re excited to once again host this marvellous show in the Harbour. Poole has such a rich maritime history and it’s a wonderful way to celebrate all that it has to offer.’

‘Admission is free, and the show continues to be the biggest ever free boat show on the south coast, providing an opportunity for those who may not have been on the water before to get a feel of what’s on offer.’

Poole Harbour Commissioners has confirmed that the 2018 Poole Harbour Boat Show in association with Sunseeker has seen a record amount of support for its fourth annual event and can boast a strong line up of sponsors, exhibitors and partners.

Exhibitors for 2018 include Sunseeker, Princess, Bayliner, Invictus Yachts UK, Hylas Yachts, Cobra Ribs and Clipper Marine, who will be launching the NEW Bavaria C45 Yacht in the UK for the first time.

The Poole Harbour Boat Show in association with Sunseeker is FREE to attend and is open between 10:00 to 18:00 on 8-10 June.