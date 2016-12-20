PBO Seadogs (and other sailing pets)

Seadogs (cats and other pets) sent in by PBO readers. We celebrate pets on board in the second installment of our ever-growing gallery
Send us your seadog photos for our web gallery and your pet may be lucky enough to become Seadog of the Month in the magazine to win you £30.
Email: pbo@timeinc.com
Send us photos of your Seadogs
Seadogs (and cats) sent in by PBO readers. Take a look at some of the cutest pets on board in…
Rescued yachtsman reunited with his sailing cat
A yachtsman and his cat who were rescued off the West Australian coast by a container ship have been reunited…
Bart Selby podcast: ‘Mad About The Boat’
Bart Selby, the dog of columnist Dave Selby, shares his thoughts on sailing for the June 2015 issue of Practical…
Super seadog nearly sinks boat
Over-protective pup keeps rescuers away