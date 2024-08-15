Why now is the time to upgrade your marine toilet

Most boats have manual marine toilets on board. This is why you should consider upgrading to an electric unit

Jabsco engineer the best quality marine toilets money can buy. Your boat is important so you buy the best for it.

The majority of pleasure boats up to 15 metres have manual toilets, but nearly all boat owners can see the clear advantage of an electric unit.

Manual toilets are simple, but installed mostly to keep production costs down.

At the upper end of the marine market, electric toilets and holding tanks are common.

So why upgrade to a Jabsco Electric unit? They’re easier to operate and easier to explain to your guests. Everybody knows how to press a button.

When it comes to marine toilets, nobody knows more than Jabsco, a Xylem brand.

As the world’s largest manufacturer of small craft manual and electric units, Jabsco sets the standard for reliability, serviceability and ease of use.

When you’re about to upgrade to an electric unit please bear three things in mind.

Quality build

Any quality chandler wants you to buy Jabsco. Why? Because Jabsco is the market leader and they know they’re selling you the best money can buy.

They know Jabsco has one of the best spares distribution networks in the world and certainly all over Europe.

Any European marina will either have spares, or be able to get them almost immediately.

There are hundreds of hours of tutorials on how to fit and service Jabsco products.

In any marina, your neighbour almost certainly has Jabsco, or the boat next to him does.

There are hundreds of thousands of Jabsco units fitted, so your installer knows the product and installation of your new unit will always go smoothly.

Can fit any boat

Boats are configured differently.

From the sparse and cramped spaces of a racing yacht, to the luxurious interior of a cruiser. Which is why Jabsco makes a wide range of units.

There are two main types. An all-in-one unit requires more space. Typical of this type are the Jabsco Lite Flush and Jabsco Electric marine toilet.

Sweet smelling

The Jabsco Deluxe Flush electric marine toilet and the Jabsco Quiet Flush E2 are much quieter and you can control the amount of water in the bowl, essential if you’re at sea.

Also, they smell nicer because they suppress the bacteria that create aroma if the unit is unused for some days.

The water used to rinse your boat toilet can either be fresh water or sea, river, or lake water.

A fresh water system uses pressurised water from the vessel.

Toilets that leverage fresh water come with a solenoid valve installed in the cold-water side of a pressurised water system.

Comfort on board

There are a variety of Jabsco sizes and seats.

The best of them are soft close, handy at sea, and have wooden seats for a warmer feel. They bring the comfort of your home to your boat.

You can choose a single or dual rocker switch to control your toilet.

The single switch provides flush and fill cycles, the dual rocker switch provides one position for flush and one for fill. Electrics can be 12 or 24 volts.

All of the parts of your boat are important.

Your guests may never find out that your engine or sailing rig are the best they can be. They may never understand the complexity of your navigation system.

But they will appreciate the luxury and convenience of your new Jabsco marine toilet.

To find out more about the new Jabsco range visit www.xylem.com.