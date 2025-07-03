Navigate Your Way to Financial Freedom

Just like staying on course at sea, achieving your cruising dreams demands patience, discipline, and a clear financial strategy

If you could summarise Raisin’s philosophy In sailing terms, then it’s about keeping a steady hand on the tiller and staying on course. Racing sailors train to focus so they can manage pressures – and win.

You can call it mental toughness. Or simply disciplined common sense. It’s the same with financial issues: there’s a need for patience and determination.

Most sailors have dreamed for a long time about just taking off and sailing around the world in a cruising yacht. In a lot of circumstances, we will have to save up a good amount of money over a long time so we can realise our dreams.

And yet sadly, for a lot of us, personal setbacks or adverse life events seem to put the dream ever further out of reach. And so you may very well be tempted to throw in the towel, jump on a plane and enjoy a beach holiday, and forget about the boat. The round-the-world dream falls by the wayside.

You can’t deny there is a lot of commitment needed to work towards making your dreams come true. It goes without saying that there is a definite mental effort needed to keep putting money into a savings account. This is about swerving away from unnecessary spending. It’s about quietly sticking at it and sticking to a savings strategy.

Whether it’s resisting unnecessary purchases or staying committed to a savings plan, mental resilience is crucial. Managing your own boat and handling finances demand perseverance and patience, ultimately leading to long term gains, whether it’s accomplishing your sailing goals, winning regattas, or improving your financial health.

