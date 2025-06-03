Get a handle on your insurance

Visicover is a fully digital service underwritten by one of the world’s largest insurers.

Visicover empowers boat owners to maximise their insurance value. Whether you own a kayak, a sailing dinghy, or a large yacht, our products cater to various vessel types. We offer a wide range of coverage options, including racing (club, national, or international) and both skippered and bareboat charters.

Why pay more than you need? You can easily update your online coverage at any time. Visicover allows customers to customise their policies to meet the unique needs of their vessels and make adjustments throughout the year as situations evolve. While saving money is important, ensuring you are neither underinsured nor overinsured is crucial.

Calibrate your cover

Looking for more coverage? Whether you’ve purchased a new outboard motor, upgraded your navigational gear, added another skipper to your crew, or plan to cruise over to France, you can tailor your cover accordingly. Extend your coverage without any administrative fees, and enjoy instant peace of mind with immediate security.

On the other hand, if you need to reduce your coverage because you’ve sold your tender, scaled back your cruising area, or restricted use of the vessel to just yourself, that’s also managed easily.

The impact of reducing your coverage is instantly calculated and can result in a lower premium for the remainder of the year. All adjustments to your coverage are processed in real-time, ensuring you feel the benefits instantly.

If the modifications are temporary, such as adding an extra skipper for a particular trip or adjusting your cruising region after returning from Brittany, you can easily revert the changes and lower your coverage again. You have complete control over these instant adjustments, eliminating the hassle of waiting on hold or dealing with a broker to update your insurance.

Cost saving tips

Our premiums have in-built discounts that are automatically applied and reduce your premiums. But there are some additional ways that can help reduce the costs of your insurance cover.

1 Enhance your qualifications

The better your qualifications, and the more applicable they are to your vessel, the cheaper your premiums. Plus, if you’ve got more sailing experience with the type of boat you’re insuring, you can pay even less.

2 Limit the number of people in charge

It’s best to stick with just you – the boat owner – as skipper. But if you want to add others to your insurance, make sure they’re qualified and experienced.

3 Precautionary measures

Ensure your boat is equipped with solid anti-theft and fire safety gear, as this can reduce your insurance costs. While it might not always be feasible for various reasons, storing your boat in a marina enhances its security and minimises risks, which can also lead to lower premiums.

4 Limit your area of activity

Expand your cruising area only when you’re thinking about sailing to more distant places. Adjusting this throughout the year can help lower your insurance costs.

5 Contemplate a higher excess

If you’re ok with spending a little extra just in case you need to make a claim, consider raising your excess to lower your premiums.

6 Get into the detail

The more details your insurance company requests, the better your chances of scoring a good deal. While blanket policies might seem easier, they could end up being pricier, providing cover you may not want. Take the time to provide thorough information upfront, and make sure your cover is tailored to what you want, and you could see lower premiums as a reward.

Top-rated

Visicover has earned five-star ratings on Trustpilot. We handle claims effectively. Our online interface makes it simple to purchase, renew or update cover. Customers especially appreciate our transparent pricing and prompt handling of enquiries. The Visicover Standard: Personal, flexible, low-cost boat insurance, available instantly. No Compromises.

For an instant quote visit visicover.com

Visicover is authorised and regulated by the FCA.