Want to appear on the Channel 4 series The Dog House?

Could you give a rescue dog a new home? A hit TV show is looking for dog lovers to star in the new series where stray dogs are matched with new owners

The heart-warming TV series The Dog House, which appears on Thursdays on Channel 4, is looking for participants to star in series 4 of the dog-dating show.

The series follows prospective owners in their search for a new rescue dog.

“We’d love to reach as many dog-lovers as possible,” says Codie Lu Scott from TV production company Five Mile Films, the makers of The Dog House. “We’re casting our net far and wide to find potential dog-rescuers! We want to hear from anyone who is seriously considering rescuing a dog and is up for talking to us about why they need a dog in their lives.”

Whether an individual, group of friends, couple or family, if you’ve room for a new dog in your household – or even on your boat – get in touch with Channel 4’s The Dog House.

Sailing with dogs

With our regular Seadog of the Month column, Practical Boat Owner is a great resource for those wishing to combine dog ownership with sailing. Whether it’s your very first voyage with your puppy or you’re a long-distance sailor such as Michelle Segrest, who sails with her beagles Captain Jack and Scout, having a dog onboard can really enhance the experience.

Finding the right sailing gear for your dog is half the battle, especially finding a dog lifejacket. Be sure to check out these 10 top tips for sailing with your dog.

We love to hear your seadog stories. Email a photo of your dog on your boat and 300 words to pbo@futurenet.com.

Channel 4’s The Dog House

The Dog House is set at the animal charity Wood Green in Cambridgeshire and follows prospective owners as they are matched with a rescue dog specially selected by an expert team of matchmakers.

“In the previous series we found there were many reasons for people wanting to rescue a dog,” says Codie. “For example, loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise or to live in the moment more!”

The story is told from the angle of both humans and dogs, as they prepare to meet each other for the first time.

The new series of The Dog House is currently airing on Channel 4 on Thursdays at 8pm.

If you’re interested in taking part, apply online at Channel 4’s website The Dog House

And if you do end up appearing on The Dog House, let us know at pbo@futurenet.com!