Sea to Summit Hydraulic Pro Dry Pack: long term test

Katy Stickland tests the submersible rucksack-style Sea to Summit Hydraulic Pro Dry Pack, subjecting it to journeys by sea, air and rail over a seven month period

I have been testing the Sea to Summit Hydraulic Pro Dry Pack for the last seven months, during which time it has been on numerous sailing and dinghy trips, been through the hands of airport baggage handlers, squeezed into tight train luggage racks and carried for miles while walking from stations and airports to hotels and holiday homes.

The bag I tested has a 50-litre capacity, more than enough space to pack for a week afloat; my husband, John and I managed to pack in all of our clothes for a 9-day trip to Cornwall in the summer.

Larger sizes – 75L and 100L – are available but I found the 50L had more than enough room.

Being a bad back sufferer, the rucksack-style nature of the Sea to Summit Hydraulic Pro Dry Pack was appealing to me; the padded, adjustable shoulder straps which extend down the back panels also made it incredibly comfy to carry.

There is also a chest strap which meant even carrying heavy loads was not a problem. The straps also have multiple lash points and can be removed.

The sides have thick-ish webbing grab handles which were useful for clipping to the dinghy; and these would be of real benefit if the bag was carried on a kayak or canoe, especially for camping paddle adventures.

In addition to how comfortable it was to carry, even fully packed, the real selling point of this bag is that it has a pressure tested waterproof TIZIP and RF-welded seams which meet IPX8 submersion rating to four metres below the surface.

Each bag comes with TIZIP MasterSeal, a lubricant which is applied to the end of the zip to ensure the bag remains watertight at depth. It is also important to keep the zip clean and free of any debris.

I have applied the MasterSeal twice since I started using the bag.

Without access to scuba gear, it was hard for me to test the claim that this bag is fully submersible up to four metres.

Instead, I decided to try the next best thing, which was weighing down the bag and submerging it into my friend’s 1m deep Wim Hoff-style ice tank and leaving it for 20 minutes.

I inserted a piece of clean, dry brown cardboard in the bottom of the bag so any water ingress could be detected.

Sinking it for 20 minutes is far longer than the dunking the bag would get if it fell off a tender or boat, but I wanted to see how truly waterproof the Sea to Summit Hydraulic Pro Dry Pack was.

After 20 minutes, I removed the bag; the cardboard was bone dry, not a drop of water had seeped in.

However, I did find out that the bag’s side pocket is not waterproof (nor is it claimed to be), which is worth remembering in case you decide to put any electronics, like a phone, in there.

The bag is made from 1000D high tenacity double-sided TPI-laminated fabric, which is designed to be “super-tough” and “ultra-durable”.

Given it has been squashed into tight spaces and subjected to airport baggage handling, the bag has stood up brilliantly as there is barely a mark or crease in the material; in fact, it still looks nearly new.

My only tiny criticism is that because of the toughness of the material, it is hard to fold the bag really flat which would be a plus when sailing on a small boat, although the shoulder straps are removable. With a starting price of £350, it is also expensive, but comes with a lifetime guarantee.

For me, the versatility of this bag means it is the only one I will ever need to own.

Available in 50L, 75: and 100L and in Jet Black or Picante Red

Buy it directly from Sea to Summit here.

