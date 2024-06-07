Summer issue – out 6 June

Troubleshoot engine problems at sea, the 30 best ways to get afloat if you don’t have a boat, how to find crew, essential DIY rig care, basic celestial navigation to get you home and MORE!

Order the Summer 2024 issue online now

Troubleshoot engine problems at sea

5 top causes for engine breakdown and how to prevent them

Essential rig care

How to inspect and maintain masts and rigging

Fixes at sea

How 3mm line secured steering for 1,500 transatlantic miles

How to sail better

Multihull sailing skills – spinnaker handling, tacking and gybing

Vital passage plan

The importance of not totally relying on electronic chart plotters

Fridge repair: step-by-step

No fridge? No problem, we show you how to make repairs

IZI Boat tested

Light enough to tow behind a bicycle but how does she perform at sea?

Tatty headlings

Improving your yacht’s interior

30 ways to get afloat

How to go sailing and boating if you don’t own a boat

Struggling to find crew?

How to find crew for sailing at home or further afield

Tried and tested

Buoycatcher-Max boat hook and Rooster Aquafleece robe in use

Cheap dinghies

Seaworthy dinghies you can buy for less than £500

Liferaft inspection

DIY checks for your liferaft

Celestial navigation

Basic tips and tricks to get your home

Ask the experts

Solving stray currents, protecting varnish over winter and improving faded gel coat

Looking for a restoration project?

Best power and sail boats under £20,000 for refitting