Summer Issue – on sale 8 June

Cruising to Europe: EU regulations explained, Different rig types – the pros and cons, Become a boatbuilder – behind the scenes at the academy in Lyme Regis, Electric for beginners: switches and relays, pages of DIY..and more!

Cruising Europe

EU regulations explained

Rig design, pros and cons

The performance of popular sailing rigs and how they have evolved

Crossing Biscay

Expert advice on how to handle the ‘Golfe de Gascogne’

Checks to avoid engine failure

What to do pre-departure for trouble-free cruising

DIY £200 chartpotter

Touchscreen tech for little cash

Get a bilge pump running

Transom refurb

Switches and relays

Electrics for beginners

Chainplate checks

Vintage radio restoration

Practical projects

Dinghy launch trolley and magnetic mousing

Clive’s boats

Owning and sailing the Tideway 10

New gear

A cruising liferaft, easy-stowing fenders, thrusters and more

Tried & tested

Buoyancy aid and deck shoes

Anchor dragging

‘We were asleep with the boat going sideways!’

Ready to fit bowsprits

Irish Sea crossing

Sailing from Milford Haven in Wales to Dun Laoghaire in Ireland