Summer Issue – on sale 8 June

Cruising to Europe: EU regulations explained, Different rig types – the pros and cons, Become a boatbuilder – behind the scenes at the academy in Lyme Regis, Electric for beginners: switches and relays, pages of DIY..and more!
Cruising Europe
EU regulations explained
Rig design, pros and cons
The performance of popular sailing rigs and how they have evolved
Crossing Biscay
Expert advice on how to handle the ‘Golfe de Gascogne’
Checks to avoid engine failure
What to do pre-departure for trouble-free cruising
DIY £200 chartpotter
Touchscreen tech for little cash
Get a bilge pump running
Transom refurb
Switches and relays
Electrics for beginners
Chainplate checks
Vintage radio restoration
Practical projects
Dinghy launch trolley and magnetic mousing
Clive’s boats
Owning and sailing the Tideway 10
New gear
A cruising liferaft, easy-stowing fenders, thrusters and more
Tried & tested
Buoyancy aid and deck shoes
Anchor dragging
‘We were asleep with the boat going sideways!’
Ready to fit bowsprits
Irish Sea crossing
Sailing from Milford Haven in Wales to Dun Laoghaire in Ireland