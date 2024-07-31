September issue – out on 1 August 2024

How to choose the right prop, A step-by-step guide to servicing a pump impeller, 8 knots every sailor should know, How much does a free boat really cost? Tips for sailing the Med with your dog and MORE!

Choosing the right prop

How the right propeller can have a dramatic effect on your boat

A step-by-step guide to changing an impeller

Tips to service a pump impeller

Essential electrical checks

The checks you need to do to keep your electrical system running smoothly

The knots every sailor should know

8 knots you should know and how to tie them

Breaking the mould

Rupert Holmes tests the new Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350

How much does a free boat really cost?

One reader reveals the true cost of re-building his ‘free’ yacht

Retrofitting a bow-thruster

A reader’s step-by-step refit on his Dufour 44

Dismasted and seasick

A resourceful crew cope with an Atlantic crossing emergency

Sail the Med with your dog?

One sailing couple share their tips for exploring the Mediterranean with your dog

Tried and tested

Garmin InReach Mini 2 and Zhik Coastal Sailing Smock

The joy of pilothouse yachts

Essential guide to second-hand pilothouse yachts

The 12-hour kayak

How to build a simple plywood kayak over a weekend

Big is beautiful

Clive Marsh on why Thames sailing barges are one of his favourite boats

Ask the experts

What is corroding a stainless steel rudder? The cost of harbour dues

Be ahead of the boat

What does flying an air ambulance have in common with sailing small boats?