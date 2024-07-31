September issue – out on 1 August 2024

How to choose the right prop, A step-by-step guide to servicing a pump impeller, 8 knots every sailor should know, How much does a free boat really cost? Tips for sailing the Med with your dog and MORE!
Order the September 2024 issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Choosing the right prop
How the right propeller can have a dramatic effect on your boat
A step-by-step guide to changing an impeller
Tips to service a pump impeller
Essential electrical checks
The checks you need to do to keep your electrical system running smoothly
The knots every sailor should know
8 knots you should know and how to tie them
Breaking the mould
Rupert Holmes tests the new Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350
How much does a free boat really cost?
One reader reveals the true cost of re-building his ‘free’ yacht
Retrofitting a bow-thruster
A reader’s step-by-step refit on his Dufour 44
Dismasted and seasick
A resourceful crew cope with an Atlantic crossing emergency
Sail the Med with your dog?
One sailing couple share their tips for exploring the Mediterranean with your dog
Tried and tested
Garmin InReach Mini 2 and Zhik Coastal Sailing Smock
The joy of pilothouse yachts
Essential guide to second-hand pilothouse yachts
The 12-hour kayak
How to build a simple plywood kayak over a weekend
Big is beautiful
Clive Marsh on why Thames sailing barges are one of his favourite boats
Ask the experts
What is corroding a stainless steel rudder? The cost of harbour dues
Be ahead of the boat
What does flying an air ambulance have in common with sailing small boats?