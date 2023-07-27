September issue – on sale 3 August

Best boats to sail around Britain, buyer’s guide to portable toilets, Jimmy Cornell’s secrets to a successful voyage, how to design mods for your boat, 25 pages of boat DIY know-how... and more!
Best boats to sail around Britain
Duncan Kent recommends sail and motor boats under 40ft for circumnavigating the islands of Britain and Ireland
Buyer’s guide to portable toilets
The best places to go… when you really need to go
Secrets to a successful voyage
Jimmy Cornell shares his long-haul cruising checklist
Tested: Antila 33.3
An ideal inland sailing yacht
Handling in tight spaces
How to manoeuvre a powerboat in close quarters
Cruising the Polish lakes
Exploring the vastness of Poland’s Masurian Lake District
Latest new boats at 40ft and under
Bente 28, Pointer 30, BayCruiser 32 and VMG 40
Broads cruisers
Chartering a 43ft Silver Jubilee class motor cruiser
Ask the experts
Pot markers and VHF charging
How to design mods for your boat
Yacht designer Ian Nicolson explains how to make changes to living space on board
Boat electrics
Understanding signal wires and insulating connectors
Engine manifold repair
Budget fix for corroded parts
Fit your own autopilot
Guide to DIY installation
Kit boat build like a pro
Building and troubleshooting
Cleaner water on board
Fitting a water filtration system
Practical projects
Make a comfier bunk
Pummelled pontoons
Gale force winds marina experience
Tried & tested
Lightweight Zhik oilskins and SunGod sunglasses
New gear
Winches, wireless and more