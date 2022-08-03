Swap sails for power; Attaching deck fittings; Longjohn wetsuit, buoyancy aid, boat scrub and inflatable kayaks on test; 12 amazing shipwrecks; PBO Project Boat shakedown sail; and 16 pages of DIY…
Order the September issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Swap sails for power – 23 motorboats loved by sailors
Ten owners who’ve switched explain why you need never stop boating
PBO Project Boat shakedown
Maximus’s homeward voyage from Chichester to Poole has a few hitches…
12 amazing shipwrecks
From ancient traders to treasure galleons and sunken warships
Not working from home
A lighthearted argument against using your boat as a workplace
GRP tender facelift
Bringing a tired but sound old dinghy back to life
Attaching deck fittings
The strong way to secure fittings to boat decks
Inflatable kayaks on test
Fun, quick to inflate, easy to use – and simple to stow
Lovely luggers
Why the Winchelsea Lugger is such a great all-round boat to own
Fixing rudder bearings
See how a step-by-step DIY approach saves £££s
DIY stool/toolbox
Improving cockpit stowage and comfort
Cat charter in Croatia
A skippered charter allows for a relaxing holiday with young kids
Shetlands without engine
Marsali Taylor has to take the long way home when she runs out of fuel
Wetsuit and PFD tested
Long John wetsuit and buoyancy aid put through their paces
Aegean clean-up
Collecting plastic in paradise
Easy adjust tiller-lock
A neat way to secure the helm
Joining anchor chain
Expert advice to do it right
Stowing charts
Improving chart use with inventive ideas for stowage