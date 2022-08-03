Swap sails for power; Attaching deck fittings; Longjohn wetsuit, buoyancy aid, boat scrub and inflatable kayaks on test; 12 amazing shipwrecks; PBO Project Boat shakedown sail; and 16 pages of DIY…

Swap sails for power – 23 motorboats loved by sailors

Ten owners who’ve switched explain why you need never stop boating

PBO Project Boat shakedown

Maximus’s homeward voyage from Chichester to Poole has a few hitches…

12 amazing shipwrecks

From ancient traders to treasure galleons and sunken warships

Not working from home

A lighthearted argument against using your boat as a workplace

GRP tender facelift

Bringing a tired but sound old dinghy back to life

Attaching deck fittings

The strong way to secure fittings to boat decks

Fun, quick to inflate, easy to use – and simple to stow

Lovely luggers

Why the Winchelsea Lugger is such a great all-round boat to own

Fixing rudder bearings

See how a step-by-step DIY approach saves £££s

DIY stool/toolbox

Improving cockpit stowage and comfort

Cat charter in Croatia

A skippered charter allows for a relaxing holiday with young kids

Shetlands without engine

Marsali Taylor has to take the long way home when she runs out of fuel

Wetsuit and PFD tested

Long John wetsuit and buoyancy aid put through their paces

Aegean clean-up

Collecting plastic in paradise

Easy adjust tiller-lock

A neat way to secure the helm

Joining anchor chain

Expert advice to do it right

Stowing charts

Improving chart use with inventive ideas for stowage