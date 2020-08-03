September 2020

The Southampton Boat Show is, as expected, not going ahead in September, but in its place the September issue of PBO has an extra special mix of boat maintenance advice – focussing on the rig checks you can do yourself – plus amazing adventures and boat improvement stories that will inspire you to keep looking on the brightside!

To read a free preview of all the articles listed below – just click on the individual article image

DIY BOAT MAINTENANCE ADVICE

One reader describes how finding cracks and corrosion during a rig inspection led him to replace chainplates, shrouds and stays (read more…)

Tips for staying safe when climbing the mast for routine maintenance (read more…)

Ways to maintain your sails to get the most out of them (read more…)

How to find those sneaky leaks that are letting in water (read more…)

How to fix a NASA Clipper Wind instrument (read more…)

USED BOATS COMPARED AND TESTED

The sturdy Devon Yawl – an evolution of the Salcombe Yawl – has plenty going for it, reports Peter Poland (read more…)

AMAZING ADVENTURES AND DESTINATIONS

How one family traded in smart cars and private schools for a life aboard (read more…)

Four friends charter a yacht to spend a month sailing round Ireland (read more…)

Cruising guide to sailing around this most irresistible of destinations (read more…)

BOAT IMPROVEMENT IDEAS

Tips for removal of old toerails and grabrails – and the techniques for fitting the replacements (read more…)

Top tips, tools and equipment you need to fitt a pressurised hot water system to your boat (read more…)

REAL-LIFE STORIES AT SEA

When a prop shaft sheared and jammed the rudder the pressure was on charter skipper Tim Davies to get his 60ft yacht Kilena (read more…)

LEARN TRADITIONAL BOATBUILDING SKILLS

Mike Coates demonstrates traditional boatbuilding tips for restoring a rotten double-ender (read more…)