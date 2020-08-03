September 2020

Practical Boat Owner September 2020 cover

The Southampton Boat Show is, as expected, not going ahead in September, but in its place the September issue of PBO has an extra special mix of boat maintenance advice – focussing on the rig checks you can do yourself – plus amazing adventures and boat improvement stories that will inspire you to keep looking on the brightside!

To read a free preview of all the articles listed below – just click on the individual article image

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

DIY BOAT MAINTENANCE ADVICE

How to check your sailboat rig and tune and maintainHow to do your own rig overhaul

One reader describes how finding cracks and corrosion during a rig inspection led him to replace chainplates, shrouds and stays (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

How to climb the mast safely on your sailboatHow to climb the mast safely and easily

Tips for staying safe when climbing the mast for routine maintenance (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

How to maintain your mainsailGet more from your mainsail

Ways to maintain your sails to get the most out of them (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

How to find and prevent leaks on your sailboat or motorboatTrack down leaks on your boat and how to fix them

How to find those sneaky leaks that are letting in water (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

How to repair your sailboat wind indicator instrumentEasy electronic repairs: NASA Clipper wind instrument repair

How to fix a NASA Clipper Wind instrument (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

USED BOATS COMPARED AND TESTED

Used boat test: should I buy a Devon Yawl sailboat review on testDevon Yawl on test

The sturdy Devon Yawl – an evolution of the Salcombe Yawl – has plenty going for it, reports Peter Poland (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

AMAZING ADVENTURES AND DESTINATIONS

What is it like to live on board a sailboat as a familyBecoming liveaboards: how we raised a family on board

How one family traded in smart cars and private schools for a life aboard (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

Charter sailboat around Ireland with friendsA month sailing around Ireland with friends on a charter yacht

Four friends charter a yacht to spend a month sailing round Ireland (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

New Zealand Bay of Islands sailboat cruising guideNew Zealand’s Bay of Islands

Cruising guide to sailing around this most irresistible of destinations (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

BOAT IMPROVEMENT IDEAS

How to replace sailboat toerails and grabrailsBoat maintenance: Fitting new toerails and grabrails

Tips for removal of old toerails and grabrails – and the techniques for fitting the replacements (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

How to fit a hot water system in your sailboatBoat improvements: How to retrofit hot water system on your boat

Top tips, tools and equipment you need to fitt a pressurised hot water system to your boat (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

REAL-LIFE STORIES AT SEA

Propeller shaft repair underwater - real life dramaReal-life story: Fixing a broken prop shaft underwater in Greece

When a prop shaft sheared and jammed the rudder the pressure was on charter skipper Tim Davies to get his 60ft yacht Kilena  (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

LEARN TRADITIONAL BOATBUILDING SKILLS

Traditional skills - how to repair planks and gunnel on clinker hullHow to repair the gunnel and planks on a clinker double-ender

Mike Coates demonstrates traditional boatbuilding tips for restoring a rotten double-ender (read more…)

Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com