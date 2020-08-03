September 2020

The Southampton Boat Show is, as expected, not going ahead in September, but in its place the September issue of PBO has an extra special mix of boat maintenance advice – focussing on the rig checks you can do yourself – plus amazing adventures and boat improvement stories that will inspire you to keep looking on the brightside!
To read a free preview of all the articles listed below – just click on the individual article image
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
DIY BOAT MAINTENANCE ADVICE
How to do your own rig overhaul
One reader describes how finding cracks and corrosion during a rig inspection led him to replace chainplates, shrouds and stays (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
How to climb the mast safely and easily
Tips for staying safe when climbing the mast for routine maintenance (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Get more from your mainsail
Ways to maintain your sails to get the most out of them (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Track down leaks on your boat and how to fix them
How to find those sneaky leaks that are letting in water (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Easy electronic repairs: NASA Clipper wind instrument repair
How to fix a NASA Clipper Wind instrument (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
USED BOATS COMPARED AND TESTED
Devon Yawl on test
The sturdy Devon Yawl – an evolution of the Salcombe Yawl – has plenty going for it, reports Peter Poland (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
AMAZING ADVENTURES AND DESTINATIONS
Becoming liveaboards: how we raised a family on board
How one family traded in smart cars and private schools for a life aboard (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
A month sailing around Ireland with friends on a charter yacht
Four friends charter a yacht to spend a month sailing round Ireland (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
New Zealand’s Bay of Islands
Cruising guide to sailing around this most irresistible of destinations (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
BOAT IMPROVEMENT IDEAS
Boat maintenance: Fitting new toerails and grabrails
Tips for removal of old toerails and grabrails – and the techniques for fitting the replacements (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Boat improvements: How to retrofit hot water system on your boat
Top tips, tools and equipment you need to fitt a pressurised hot water system to your boat (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
REAL-LIFE STORIES AT SEA
Real-life story: Fixing a broken prop shaft underwater in Greece
When a prop shaft sheared and jammed the rudder the pressure was on charter skipper Tim Davies to get his 60ft yacht Kilena (read more…)
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
LEARN TRADITIONAL BOATBUILDING SKILLS
How to repair the gunnel and planks on a clinker double-ender
Mike Coates demonstrates traditional boatbuilding tips for restoring a rotten double-ender (read more…)