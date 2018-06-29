September 2018

Join the sail revolution

New sail technology explained by PBO expert Ian Brown – plus tips on how to make old sails last longer

Bluebird K3 restoration

Malcolm Cambell’s world speed record holder from the 1930s

Three Beneteaus on test

Peter Poland compares three generations of Océanis cruisers

DIY cabin windows

Money-saving tips and tricks for making acrylic portlights

On a different tack

New boats round-up including a 20ft trimaran and a foiling RIB

Crew seeking passage

Joining a boat for a transatlantic can be an adventure in itself

Nine creeks on the Colne

Tony Smith on pottering about upstream without an engine

Rigging a Victoria 26

How much do you really have to spend to renovate a barn-find project boat?

Rejuvenate a tender

One reader’s winter project to restore an old tender, gaining experience along the way

Refurbish a cabin sole

How to make teak and holly soleboards look like new

Restoring traditional Whitby lifeboats

Mike Coates on the array of techniques needed to repair double-diagonal construction

Cruising French canals

Extended family adventure aboard a refurbished power cruiser

Learning from experience

Writer and broadcaster Paul Heiney on a North Sea scare

Dry sailing from Brittany

Can a UK couple really enjoy their boat kept ashore in another country?

Cruising notes

Planning voyages and maintenance online, plus a remote Scottish bay

PLUS…

'Mad about the Boat' columnist Dave Selby: Grounding with grace

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: Grounding with grace

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: The red book

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: Tackling the trade winds

Books and plans from the PBO shop

New regular chandlery offers

News: Calls for new drink-driving laws for sailors… and more

Regional news: Major development for Sussex Yacht Club… and more

Readers’ letters: Your views

Ask the experts: Boat insurance to cover crew… and more