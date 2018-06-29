September 2018

Join the sail revolution
New sail technology explained by PBO expert Ian Brown – plus tips on how to make old sails last longer

Bluebird K3 restoration
Malcolm Cambell’s world speed record holder from the 1930s

Three Beneteaus on test
Peter Poland compares three generations of Océanis cruisers

DIY cabin windows
Money-saving tips and tricks for making acrylic portlights

On a different tack
New boats round-up including a 20ft trimaran and a foiling RIB

Crew seeking passage
Joining a boat for a transatlantic can be an adventure in itself

Nine creeks on the Colne
Tony Smith on pottering about upstream without an engine

Rigging a Victoria 26
How much do you really have to spend to renovate a barn-find project boat?

Rejuvenate a tender
One reader’s winter project to restore an old tender, gaining experience along the way

Refurbish a cabin sole
How to make teak and holly soleboards look like new

Restoring traditional Whitby lifeboats
Mike Coates on the array of techniques needed to repair double-diagonal construction

Cruising French canals
Extended family adventure aboard a refurbished power cruiser

Learning from experience
Writer and broadcaster Paul Heiney on a North Sea scare

Dry sailing from Brittany
Can a UK couple really enjoy their boat kept ashore in another country?

Cruising notes
Planning voyages and maintenance online, plus a remote Scottish bay

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: Grounding with grace

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: The red book

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: Tackling the trade winds

News: Calls for new drink-driving laws for sailors… and more

Regional news: Major development for Sussex Yacht Club… and more

Readers’ letters: Your views

Ask the experts: Boat insurance to cover crew… and more