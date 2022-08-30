October issue – on sale 1 September

How to check your rigging – plus the mistake that nearly cost the PBO Project Boat rig!; Innovative boats – Tuffy Tender, Normandy Flobarts and Solar cat world record; Best used boats – our pick from a buyer’s market; Temo 450 reader verdict; Fixing a leaky hatch; Marina MOB – recovery tips and rescue slings; and 21 pages of DIY…



Check your rigging

Top rigging maintenance tips to avoid potential failures

Furler halyard error

How a mistake nearly cost the rig of the PBO Project Boat

Best used boats

Peter Poland’s pick of great yachts in the 40,000- 50,000 price bracket

Tuffy Tender on test

Testing a tough, lightweight day boat with petrol and electric outboards

SEAir Flying Tender 80

Is this innovative foiling RIB the way forward for comfort and economy?

Swallows and Amazons

Sophie Neville on her role as ‘Titty’ in the original film of the iconic book

Fixing a leaky hatch

Hatch replacement was the solution to problem drips

Insulate a hull

How to prepare a hull for cruising in cold climates

Cockpit cover

Turning a Nicholson 31 cockpit into a cosy ‘room’

Solar cat world record

Crossing the English Channel on a self-built solar-powered catamaran

Spain to Portugal

A just-for-fun shakedown cruise to deliver a yacht to its new owner

TEMO buzz

PBO readers report on how their TEMO electric outboard performs

Marina MOB!

Recovery tips and rescue slings for marina emergencies

South Africa to the Azores

Exploring the volcanic Azorean islands of the mid-Atlantic

Boathook stowage

A backstay clip-on idea

Luff sliders

Converting from a bolt rope luff