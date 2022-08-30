October issue – on sale 1 September

How to check your rigging – plus the mistake that nearly cost the PBO Project Boat rig!; Innovative boats – Tuffy Tender, Normandy Flobarts and Solar cat world record; Best used boats – our pick from a buyer’s market; Temo 450 reader verdict; Fixing a leaky hatch; Marina MOB – recovery tips and rescue slings; and 21 pages of DIY…
Check your rigging
Top rigging maintenance tips to avoid potential failures
Furler halyard error
How a mistake nearly cost the rig of the PBO Project Boat
Best used boats
Peter Poland’s pick of great yachts in the 40,000- 50,000 price bracket
Tuffy Tender on test
Testing a tough, lightweight day boat with petrol and electric outboards
SEAir Flying Tender 80
Is this innovative foiling RIB the way forward for comfort and economy?
Swallows and Amazons
Sophie Neville on her role as ‘Titty’ in the original film of the iconic book
Fixing a leaky hatch
Hatch replacement was the solution to problem drips
Insulate a hull
How to prepare a hull for cruising in cold climates
Cockpit cover
Turning a Nicholson 31 cockpit into a cosy ‘room’
Solar cat world record
Crossing the English Channel on a self-built solar-powered catamaran
Spain to Portugal
A just-for-fun shakedown cruise to deliver a yacht to its new owner
TEMO buzz
PBO readers report on how their TEMO electric outboard performs
Marina MOB!
Recovery tips and rescue slings for marina emergencies
South Africa to the Azores
Exploring the volcanic Azorean islands of the mid-Atlantic
Boathook stowage
A backstay clip-on idea
Luff sliders
Converting from a bolt rope luff