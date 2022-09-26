November issue – on sale 29 September

Best cruiser racers; Anchoring top tips; Building a watermaker; Homebuilt motorboat; PBO Project Boat alternator; Twisted T300S – 4×4 does marine; and 25 pages of DIY…
Alternator repair
The battery fails to charge on the PBO Project Boat
Lockdown motorboat
A classic build takes shape in a wedding marquee
Cockpit control turret
An ingenious Westerly owner has a plan to make life easier
British-built cruiser-racers
Peter Poland looks at some great designs that perform well in all winds and points of sail
Twisted preview
Jake Frith takes a look at the latest RIB from the team behind re-engineered Land Rovers
DIY lithium battery two years on
Andy Pag reports back on his liveaboard power set-up
Inflatable tender fix
Don’t ditch your dinghy. Top tips on how to re-glue the floor
A watermaker to be proud of
Owen Moorhouse gets to work on a four-year reverse osmosis project
Best of the Broads
Clive Marsh discusses three ways to enjoy sailing on the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads
Tricky offshore passage
A mile-building voyage for an RYA Yachtmaster qualification doesn’t quite go to plan
Anchoring tips
A refreshing perspective on fouled anchors from the man who dives down to retrieve them
Solo delivery
John Willis bids farewell to his beloved Pippin on a voyage from Guernsey to the Clyde
Signalling test
Steve Hodges arranges a very nautical proposal… but what will the answer be?
Calamity Channel hop
A couple’s maiden voyage to Cherbourg in their Westerly Konsort is challenged by engine failure