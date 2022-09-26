November issue – on sale 29 September

Best cruiser racers; Anchoring top tips; Building a watermaker; Homebuilt motorboat; PBO Project Boat alternator; Twisted T300S – 4×4 does marine; and 25 pages of DIY…

Alternator repair

The battery fails to charge on the PBO Project Boat

Lockdown motorboat

A classic build takes shape in a wedding marquee

Cockpit control turret

An ingenious Westerly owner has a plan to make life easier

British-built cruiser-racers

Peter Poland looks at some great designs that perform well in all winds and points of sail

Twisted preview

Jake Frith takes a look at the latest RIB from the team behind re-engineered Land Rovers

DIY lithium battery two years on

Andy Pag reports back on his liveaboard power set-up

Inflatable tender fix

Don’t ditch your dinghy. Top tips on how to re-glue the floor

A watermaker to be proud of

Owen Moorhouse gets to work on a four-year reverse osmosis project

Best of the Broads

Clive Marsh discusses three ways to enjoy sailing on the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads

Tricky offshore passage

A mile-building voyage for an RYA Yachtmaster qualification doesn’t quite go to plan

A refreshing perspective on fouled anchors from the man who dives down to retrieve them

Solo delivery

John Willis bids farewell to his beloved Pippin on a voyage from Guernsey to the Clyde

Signalling test

Steve Hodges arranges a very nautical proposal… but what will the answer be?

Calamity Channel hop

A couple’s maiden voyage to Cherbourg in their Westerly Konsort is challenged by engine failure