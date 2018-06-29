November 2017

Astern with a long keel

Tips for managing wayward boats – backwards

Head over heels

Learning from experience: Peter Stone takes a tumble off a quay

Beneteau and Jeanneau: best buys from the ’80s

Our pick of French 34-36ft cruisers

Choosing and fitting a boarding ladder

David Parker fits a telescopic ladder to his motorboat

Marine stereos on test

We put seven marinised stereo systems to the test

Filling and fairing

PBO Project Boat gets smoother

Elizabethan 23 restoration

Labour of love to bring Elissa back

Descale an engine

Mark Ryan cleans out his Yanmar

Making the perfect scarf joint

Get it right every time

Eberspächer silencer

How to quieten your heater’s exhaust

Fitting log and speed

Tony Davies shows how to fit a NASA log, speed and compass

50 years of Drascombes

The definitive dayboat?

Sail training on a Thames barge

Sam Llewellyn takes a trip on Thames Barge Reminder

Fowey

Pilotage guide to Fowey

Surprising Serifos

Phil Johnson finds an Aegean gem with a new marina

Practical projects

A winch handle for old hands, a shower for a small boat and more

View from the boatyard

Mike Pickles constructs a new shower compartment base

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: The golden age of yachting

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: Ascent of Man

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: The rough or the smooth?

News: Hurricane Irma survivors describe their experience… and more

Regional news: Lasting legacy for Cheeki Rafiki crew… and more

Readers’ letters: Your views

New Gear: A new range of low-cost GPS and AIS-enabled navigation systems, plus deck coatings and stacking saucepans…

Ask the experts: Your questions answered