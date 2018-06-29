November 2017

Astern with a long keel
Tips for managing wayward boats – backwards

Head over heels
Learning from experience: Peter Stone takes a tumble off a quay

Beneteau and Jeanneau: best buys from the ’80s
Our pick of French 34-36ft cruisers

Choosing and fitting a boarding ladder
David Parker fits a telescopic ladder to his motorboat

Marine stereos on test
We put seven marinised stereo systems to the test

Filling and fairing
PBO Project Boat gets smoother

Elizabethan 23 restoration
Labour of love to bring Elissa back

Descale an engine
Mark Ryan cleans out his Yanmar

Making the perfect scarf joint
Get it right every time

Eberspächer silencer
How to quieten your heater’s exhaust

Fitting log and speed
Tony Davies shows how to fit a NASA log, speed and compass

50 years of Drascombes
The definitive dayboat?

Sail training on a Thames barge
Sam Llewellyn takes a trip on Thames Barge Reminder

Fowey
Pilotage guide to Fowey

Surprising Serifos
Phil Johnson finds an Aegean gem with a new marina

Practical projects
A winch handle for old hands, a shower for a small boat and more

View from the boatyard
Mike Pickles constructs a new shower compartment base

Waiting for the tide: The editor’s welcome to this month’s PBO – sign up for PBO’s free monthly e-newsletter at: http://emails.timeincuk.co.uk/YBW_webcross

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: The golden age of yachting

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: Ascent of Man

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: The rough or the smooth?

Ask the experts: Your questions answered