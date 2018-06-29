November 2017

Astern with a long keel
Tips for managing wayward boats – backwards
Head over heels
Learning from experience: Peter Stone takes a tumble off a quay
Beneteau and Jeanneau: best buys from the ’80s
Our pick of French 34-36ft cruisers
Choosing and fitting a boarding ladder
David Parker fits a telescopic ladder to his motorboat
Marine stereos on test
We put seven marinised stereo systems to the test
Filling and fairing
PBO Project Boat gets smoother
Elizabethan 23 restoration
Labour of love to bring Elissa back
Descale an engine
Mark Ryan cleans out his Yanmar
Making the perfect scarf joint
Get it right every time
Eberspächer silencer
How to quieten your heater’s exhaust
Fitting log and speed
Tony Davies shows how to fit a NASA log, speed and compass
50 years of Drascombes
The definitive dayboat?
Sail training on a Thames barge
Sam Llewellyn takes a trip on Thames Barge Reminder
Fowey
Pilotage guide to Fowey
Surprising Serifos
Phil Johnson finds an Aegean gem with a new marina
Practical projects
A winch handle for old hands, a shower for a small boat and more
View from the boatyard
Mike Pickles constructs a new shower compartment base
PLUS…
Waiting for the tide: The editor’s welcome to this month’s PBO – sign up for PBO’s free monthly e-newsletter at: http://emails.timeincuk.co.uk/YBW_webcross
‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: The golden age of yachting
Columnist Sam Llewellyn: Ascent of Man
Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: The rough or the smooth?
PBO products and services: Books and plans from the PBO shop
New regular chandlery offers
News: Hurricane Irma survivors describe their experience… and more
Regional news: Lasting legacy for Cheeki Rafiki crew… and more
Readers’ letters: Your views
New Gear: A new range of low-cost GPS and AIS-enabled navigation systems, plus deck coatings and stacking saucepans…
Ask the experts: Your questions answered