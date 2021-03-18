Is your boat shipshape? Top advice this month on antifouling, rig-tuning, protecting gelcoat and stopping leaks. Plus, we celebrate Cornish shrimpers and Scottish traditional fishing boats, take a Covid-secure cruise to the Isles of Scilly, and showcase some fantastic reader restorations. Haven’t you all been busy during lockdown!
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
BOATS
Great British boats: Yarmouth 22 and 23
Pocket-sized long-keelers with traditional charm and modern build
9 Super Swedish yachts
Sweden has produced many of the most innovative designs ever
Cornish Shrimpers 40 years on
A celebration of the Cornish Shrimper Owners Association
Scottish traditional fishing boat revival
Return of the Largs Line Skiff
PRACTICAL FEATURES
Restoring an abandoned daysailer
A reader gives a new lease of life to a down-at-heel yacht
Lockdown boat project
How college students built an Iain Oughtred skiff
Rearranging reefing
Improving the reefing system on a Victoria 34
SKIPPER’S TIPS
Which antifouling?
Buyer’s guide to antifoulings and their effectiveness around the UK
Tension your rig
Mast pre-tension explained and why you should do it
How to check rigging
Tips for a thorough rigging check while the mast is down
Protect your bow
How to avoid crash damage to your gelcoat
Find and stop leaks
Tracing water in the bilge back to engine exhaust elbow and rubber hose leaks
Free a fouled prop
Techniques to untangle a fouled propeller
AMAZING ADVENTURES
West Country to the Isles of Scilly
A rediscovery of an old cruising ground during a COVID summer
Reunited with my motorcruiser, 45 years on
Loris Goring seizes the chance to look over a boat he helped design
Near miss in Brittany
When night navigation went wrong on the Tréguier River