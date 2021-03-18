Is your boat shipshape? Top advice this month on antifouling, rig-tuning, protecting gelcoat and stopping leaks. Plus, we celebrate Cornish shrimpers and Scottish traditional fishing boats, take a Covid-secure cruise to the Isles of Scilly, and showcase some fantastic reader restorations. Haven’t you all been busy during lockdown!

BOATS

Great British boats: Yarmouth 22 and 23

Pocket-sized long-keelers with traditional charm and modern build

9 Super Swedish yachts

Sweden has produced many of the most innovative designs ever

Cornish Shrimpers 40 years on

A celebration of the Cornish Shrimper Owners Association

Scottish traditional fishing boat revival

Return of the Largs Line Skiff

PRACTICAL FEATURES

Restoring an abandoned daysailer

A reader gives a new lease of life to a down-at-heel yacht

Lockdown boat project

How college students built an Iain Oughtred skiff

Rearranging reefing

Improving the reefing system on a Victoria 34

SKIPPER’S TIPS

Which antifouling?

Buyer’s guide to antifoulings and their effectiveness around the UK

Tension your rig

Mast pre-tension explained and why you should do it

How to check rigging

Tips for a thorough rigging check while the mast is down

Protect your bow

How to avoid crash damage to your gelcoat

Find and stop leaks

Tracing water in the bilge back to engine exhaust elbow and rubber hose leaks

Free a fouled prop

Techniques to untangle a fouled propeller

AMAZING ADVENTURES

West Country to the Isles of Scilly

A rediscovery of an old cruising ground during a COVID summer

Reunited with my motorcruiser, 45 years on

Loris Goring seizes the chance to look over a boat he helped design

Near miss in Brittany

When night navigation went wrong on the Tréguier River