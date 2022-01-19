Battery buyers guide; Electric propulsion; 7 new generation anchors; Harmony 47 boat test; Round Anglesey in a dinghy and 22 pages of DIY…
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Battery buyers’ guide
Which type of battery is best for your boat?
Power management
How to manage battery power and stay charged
Fit a battery monitor
PBO contributor Gilbert Park show how it’s done
Used boat test: Harmony 47
A popular charter boat that makes a great second-hand buy
Sinking Cirrus
A tale of how boats with no built-in buoyancy can go down like a brick
Laying artificial teak decks
Tips for replacing a a worn teak deck with an alternative
Scandinavian summer
A circular cruise from the Netherlands to northern Denmark and back via the Kiel Canal
DIY remote engine starter
Installing easier-to-use stop/ start switches in the cockpit
£10 galley worktop
Creating more galley space
Refitting portlights
Sketchbook tips for removing and refitting windows
NZ river in a canoe
Riding New Zealand’s wild Whanganui River in a homebuilt steel canoe
Round Anglesey by dinghy
Sailing the challenging waters of North Wales
Electric propulsion
The latest e-motors for boats
Caribbean boat blaze
A burning boat seems not to bother its shady owners
7 new-generation anchors
Would your boat’s holding benefit from an anchor upgrade?
Cardiff to Cadiz
A cruise across Biscay to Europe’s oldest maritime city
Scarborough to Blyth rally
A post-lockdown north-east cruise