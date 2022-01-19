Battery buyers guide; Electric propulsion; 7 new generation anchors; Harmony 47 boat test; Round Anglesey in a dinghy and 22 pages of DIY…

Battery buyers’ guide

Which type of battery is best for your boat?

Power management

How to manage battery power and stay charged

Fit a battery monitor

PBO contributor Gilbert Park show how it’s done

Used boat test: Harmony 47

A popular charter boat that makes a great second-hand buy

Sinking Cirrus

A tale of how boats with no built-in buoyancy can go down like a brick

Laying artificial teak decks

Tips for replacing a a worn teak deck with an alternative

Scandinavian summer

A circular cruise from the Netherlands to northern Denmark and back via the Kiel Canal

DIY remote engine starter

Installing easier-to-use stop/ start switches in the cockpit

£10 galley worktop

Creating more galley space

Refitting portlights

Sketchbook tips for removing and refitting windows

NZ river in a canoe

Riding New Zealand’s wild Whanganui River in a homebuilt steel canoe

Round Anglesey by dinghy

Sailing the challenging waters of North Wales

Electric propulsion

The latest e-motors for boats

Caribbean boat blaze

A burning boat seems not to bother its shady owners

7 new-generation anchors

Would your boat’s holding benefit from an anchor upgrade?

Cardiff to Cadiz

A cruise across Biscay to Europe’s oldest maritime city

Scarborough to Blyth rally

A post-lockdown north-east cruise