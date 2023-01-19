March issue – on sale 19 January

PBO Project Boat sail test!; 17-20ft pocket cruisers; New running rigging; Working boats for leisure;Jimmy Cornell – yacht safety; Sabre 27 overhaul; and 15 pages of DIY…

Order the March 2023 issue online now

The Maxi with the most

David Harding puts our Maxi 84 Project Boat Maximus through her paces and tests the new sails

Great pocket cruisers

Downsize without compromise – our guide to affordable 17-20ft trailer-sailers

Reader tested – remote control thrusters

Easier boat handling with bow and stern controls

Safety then and now

Cruising legend Jimmy Cornell recalls some tricky passages and discusses advances in yacht safety

New running rigging

We learn how to mouse lines and splice rope on the PBO Project Boat

Sabre 27 overhaul

Refitting a boat for bluewater adventures to the Azores and back

Working boats for leisure

How to repurpose a retired lifeboat or fishing boat

Slow boat to Brecon

Narrowboat innovations, from fully electric to accessible boating

Back to (sea) school

From tying knots to passage planning: what’s involved in the RYA Day Skipper theory course

Watch your wash

The trials of a photoshoot at sea when doing a favour for a friend

Braving Bass Strait

Owen Moorhouse tackles the infamous short-cut on passage from Sydney to Melbourne

Sunk boat salvage

The fascinating lift-out of a Scottish wooden trawler

Marina prop mishap

Lessons learned when a feathering prop jammed in a crowded marina

Cradles and legs

Tips for onshore boat support