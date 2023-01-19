March issue – on sale 19 January

PBO Project Boat sail test!; 17-20ft pocket cruisers; New running rigging; Working boats for leisure;Jimmy Cornell – yacht safety; Sabre 27 overhaul; and 15 pages of DIY…
Order the March 2023 issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
The Maxi with the most
David Harding puts our Maxi 84 Project Boat Maximus through her paces and tests the new sails
Great pocket cruisers
Downsize without compromise – our guide to affordable 17-20ft trailer-sailers
Reader tested – remote control thrusters
Easier boat handling with bow and stern controls
Safety then and now
Cruising legend Jimmy Cornell recalls some tricky passages and discusses advances in yacht safety
New running rigging
We learn how to mouse lines and splice rope on the PBO Project Boat
Sabre 27 overhaul
Refitting a boat for bluewater adventures to the Azores and back
Working boats for leisure
How to repurpose a retired lifeboat or fishing boat
Slow boat to Brecon
Narrowboat innovations, from fully electric to accessible boating
Back to (sea) school
From tying knots to passage planning: what’s involved in the RYA Day Skipper theory course
Watch your wash
The trials of a photoshoot at sea when doing a favour for a friend
Braving Bass Strait
Owen Moorhouse tackles the infamous short-cut on passage from Sydney to Melbourne
Sunk boat salvage
The fascinating lift-out of a Scottish wooden trawler
Marina prop mishap
Lessons learned when a feathering prop jammed in a crowded marina
Cradles and legs
Tips for onshore boat support