June 2022 – on sale 14th April

The best Scandi cruisers

Peter Poland’s pick of 28-30ft solid, seaworthy cruisers from Scandinavia

Shark surprise

Unusual beach discovery and insight into an endangered species

Silhouette bilge-keeler

These British pocket cruisers can be good quality bargains

West Country wonders

Sailing and working during a shakedown cruise in a new boat

Chichester hideaway

Exploring the tranquil harbour set in an area of natural beauty

Cruising with children

How to introduce young children to a life of sailing

Etiquette under way

The art of fender stowage and more!

Anchoring essentials

How to handle ground tackle

Tried & Tested

TEMO electric outboard and Sealskinz accessories

The exclamation mark!

A water tank confession

Yesteryear Cruising Notes

Tall Ship and Windfall yacht tales

Swapping gas for meths for easier and cheaper cooking

Electrical revamp

Electrics upgrade for a Frances 34 Pilothouse

Collision at sea

Lessons learned when abandoning ship in the Med

Tracing a pesky leak

One owner’s detective work aboard a Moody 376

Hybrid power system

A perfect installation for comfortable cruising

Companionway fix

The PBO Project Boat’s rotten companionway step undergoes an epoxy repair

Using a tender

A beginner’s guide