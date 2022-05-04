July issue – on sale 12th May

Engine SOS; Best British starter cruisers for £30k; Toilet talk – heads, holding tanks & hoses; Gas-free gourmet; A guide to seals and 28 pages of DIY…

Order the July issue online now

Engine SOS

Should you rebuild, refurb or replace an ageing engine?

Starter cruisers for £30k

The pick of 30ft British-built cruisers

Gas free gourmet

Guide to alternative onboard cooking appliances

Toilet talk: heads, holding tanks & hoses

Expert advice on electric versus manual toilets, and how to fi t new heads hoses

A boater’s guide to seals

Can you tell the difference between a common seal and grey seal?

Eating on board

Easy, tasty meals to enjoy PLUS how to keep food fresher for longer

Oilskins and outboards

The latest foulies, outboard motors and more new gear

Best boat battery

A reader’s recommendation

Falmouth, Fiji and my DIY fuel polisher

A reader builds a portable diesel polishing system

Trailer bearing tips

Do you know if your trailer bearings are bearing up?

Atlantic knockdown

Overcoming mast failure 300 miles from the Azores

Stern anchor mount

Making a pushpit bracket to deploy a Mediterranean mooring anchor from the stern

Scotland’s Small isles

Solo sailing in perfect weather off the west coast of Scotland

Impromptu odyssey

Story of an Aussie sailing legend

Rowing tips

A beginner’s guide

Corribee Mk2

Colour-changing Corribee tales from a prolifi c boat owner

PBO book reviews

Three great nautical books to read