July issue – on sale 12th May

Engine SOS
Should you rebuild, refurb or replace an ageing engine?
Starter cruisers for £30k
The pick of 30ft British-built cruisers
Gas free gourmet
Guide to alternative onboard cooking appliances
Toilet talk: heads, holding tanks & hoses
Expert advice on electric versus manual toilets, and how to fi t new heads hoses
A boater’s guide to seals
Can you tell the difference between a common seal and grey seal?
Eating on board
Easy, tasty meals to enjoy PLUS how to keep food fresher for longer
Oilskins and outboards
The latest foulies, outboard motors and more new gear
Best boat battery
A reader’s recommendation
Falmouth, Fiji and my DIY fuel polisher
A reader builds a portable diesel polishing system
Trailer bearing tips
Do you know if your trailer bearings are bearing up?
Atlantic knockdown
Overcoming mast failure 300 miles from the Azores
Stern anchor mount
Making a pushpit bracket to deploy a Mediterranean mooring anchor from the stern
Scotland’s Small isles
Solo sailing in perfect weather off the west coast of Scotland
Impromptu odyssey
Story of an Aussie sailing legend
Rowing tips
A beginner’s guide
Corribee Mk2
Colour-changing Corribee tales from a prolifi c boat owner
PBO book reviews
Three great nautical books to read